BMW G310 R and G310 GS launched in India at prices starting Rs 2.99 lakh

BMW Motorrad has finally launched its most affordable motorcycles in India - the BMW G310 R and G310 GS. By now, we've all seen the two new motorcycles as they were showcased during the previous two editions of Auto Expo. While the two were scheduled to launch last year, BMW Motorrad postponed it to later for some additional quality checks and setting up an improved dealer network. BMW G310 R and G310 GS are both powered by the same 313cc single-pot engine, with different states of tune top suit a street-naked and a touring motorcycle.

The new BMW G 310 R is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh, while its adventure touring version G 310 GS carries a price tag of Rs 3.49 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). The two motorcycles are available with a standard warranty of three years.

BMW G310 R and G310 GS are both powered by a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 34 bhp and 28 Nm of peak torque, and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The same engine also comes mounted on the TVS Apache RR 310 and has been jointly developed by TVS Motor Company and BMW Motorrad.

The suspension system on board the BMW G310 R and G310 GS comprises of inverted forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The two come fitted with disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard fitment.

While the BMW G310 R is a street naked motorcycle which will compete with KTM 390 Duke, the G310 GS is an adventure tourer that stands to compete with the likes of Kawasaki Versys X-300 and Royal Enfield Himalayan.

The new BMW G310 R and G310 GS are manufactured at the TVS production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and the two are already being exported to the global markets.

In related news, 2,376 units of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS have been recalled in the US recently due to a potential defect in the side stand and frame. The recall will initiate on 7 August and BMW Motorrad will contact the owners of affected bikes to replace the parts free of cost.