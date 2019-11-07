BMW G310 motorcycles see a surge in bookings: Know numbers booked around Diwali

BMW Motorrad entered the Indian market officially in 2017. The brand has now got a loyal following, more so with the launch of the G310 motorcycles. BMW Motorrad India reports that their smallest motorcycles in the Indian market, the G310 twins, have got a massive 600 bookings. These bookings were done during the Diwali period. While separate numbers on which motorcycle (G310R or G310GS) got the higher number of bookings is unavailable, it indeed is a positive sign. When these motorcycles were launched last year, BMW Motorrad reported that they have got huge demand. However, the interest started waning and there were also reports that said that the quality as well as after sales weren't up to the mark. Recently, there was also a global recall for the G310 twins, however the Indian market remained unaffected, according to BMW Motorrad India. To boost sales, BMW, on their part, started giving out offers including free first year insurance on these motorcycles.

The BMW G310 R and the G 310GS are the first motorcycles that have been developed jointly with TVS. The latter makes these motorcycles in India for BMW. Even they have the RR310 that borrows the chassis as well as the engine. It however has a supersport design whereas the BMWs have a roadster and ADV silhouette. Powering these motorcycles is a single cylinder, reverse-slanted 34hp/28Nm, 331cc engine. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. There though is no slipper clutch assist available with either motorcycle whereas the TVS Apache got it recently. Both the manufacturers currently sell BS-IV iterations of this engine but are expected to update to BS-VI shortly. BMW claims a top speed of 144kmph while the fuel efficiency is touted as 33kmpl.

The BMW G310 R is priced at Rs 2.99 lakh while the G 310 GS is for Rs 3.45 lakh, ex-showroom. Both the bikes are available in three different colours.