BMW G 310 RR – what to expect. Here are all the details we know of the upcoming BMW G 310 RR fully-faired motorcycle including engine specifications, equipment, and expected pricing.

BMW Motorrad is gearing up to launch its most affordable offering for the Indian market, the G 310 RR fully-faired motorcycle. Ahead of its official launch on July 15, the German motorcycle manufacturer has opened bookings for the vehicle via its website or through dealerships.

Before the official launch, here’s what we know of the BMW G 310 RR and what to expect.

Design

The BMW G 310 RR will be based on the same chassis as its TVS sibling, the Apache RR 310. It will sport a slightly sharper design with tweaked headlights and a slightly different visor. Overall, the design language remains identical to the Apache, but with a few changes that include cuts and creases around the headlight.

Apart from the above, the biggest visual difference between the two motorcycles will be the colour schemes. The new BMW G 310 RR will be offered in two colours: all-black and with the BMW HP-liveries. The latter one has ‘Race’ on the fairing, hinting at a higher-spec version.

Equipment

In terms of equipment, the BMW G 310 RR will use USD forks, a monoshock at the rear, a digital instrument cluster, a traditional brake rotor instead of the Apache’s petal ones, dual-channel ABS, and more. The teaser images BMW released also show the possibility of an adjustable front fork – which is offered with the Apache’s BTO trims – which further suggests the idea of a higher-spec trim.

Engine and performance

The soon-to-launch BMW G 310 RR will use the same engine as the TVS Apache RR 310, a 312 cc, liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The motor will be carried forward with the same power output as well, making 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque, paired to a six-speed gearbox.

All the other bits such as the exhaust, alloy wheels, fuel tank, tail lamp, pillion seat and grab handles, etc, are all carried forward from the APache, hinting at its overall weight to be around the 174 kg mark, while being able to return a mileage of 30 kmpl.

Pricing and competition

The BMW G 310 RR is expected to be priced under Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). This is based on the fact that the G 310 RR’s naked sibling, the BMW G 310R is priced at Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom), the same as the TVS Apache RR 310. Also, taking into consideration that the higher-specced and more powerful KTM RC 390 is priced at Rs 3.14lakh (ex-showroom), it is unlikely that BMW would price it similar to the KTM.

When launched later this month, the fully-faired BMW G310 RR will compete with the RC390, Apache RR 310, and the Kawasaki Ninja 300. For more details, stay tuned as we will bring you all the updates from the launch.