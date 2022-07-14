BMW G 310 RR vs TVS Apache RR 310 comparison. We compare the fully-faired G 310 RR and the Apache RR 310 in terms of design, equipment, engine specification, and more.

Collaboration seems to be the new way of tackling competition, as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota joined hands to share vehicle platforms and models, while in the two-wheeler segment, TVS and BMW are taking the same path. The Hosur-based two-wheeler manufacturer and the German auto major announced a partnership to build sub-500 cc motorcycles back in 2013.

Fast forward to the present day, BMW offers the G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles under this partnership while TVS offers its flagship, the Apache RR 310. All three motorcycles use the same engine, while other components differ.

Now, BMW is all set to launch its most affordable sports bike from the partnership, the G 310 RR. The BMW G 310 RR is the fourth motorcycle out of the BMW-TVS partnership and will share a lot with its TVS sibling. Let’s take a look at a detailed comparison between the new BMW G 310 RR and the TVS Apache RR 310.

Design and dimensions – G 310 RR vs Apache RR 310

In terms of design and styling, both motorcycles sport a full fairing, sharing all of the body panels. BMW has made slight tweaks in and around the headlight area to give it a sharper look, while also sporting a slightly different visor. Apart from these, both motorcycles have a similar design with a slightly relaxed riding position to suit the target audience in mind.

The biggest difference is of course the paint and colour schemes. TVS offers two colour options: Titanium Black and Racing red, while allowing customers to further customise the Built To Order (BTO) models, based on the same colour options. BMW on the other hand offers the G 310 RR in its signature colour option. This gives the two motorcycles an unmistakable identity.

In terms of dimensions too, the two motorcycles are similar since they are based on the same chassis, have the same engine, body panels, electricals, and equipment.

Dimensions BMW G 310 RR TVS Apache RR 310 Length 2001 mm 2001 mm Width 786 mm 786 mm Height 1135 mm 1135 mm Wheelbase 1365 mm 1365 mm Saddle height 810 mm 810 mm Ground clearance 180 mm 180 mm Fuel capacity 11-litres 11-litres

Equipment and tech: BMW G 310 RR vs TVS Apache RR 310

In terms of equipment, both motorcycles are similar again. Both motorcycles use USD forks up front, a monoshock at the rear, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS with three modes, a 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster, twin projector headlamps, 17-inch wheels, and more.

The BTO version of the Apache can be further customised to have adjustable front suspension, lower set handlebars, rear set foot pegs, customisable colour options, a brass-coated chain, fully-adjustable rear suspension, etc.

Engine specifications and performance

Powering the BMW G 310 RR and the TVS Apache RR 310 is the same engine. A 312.2 cc, oil and liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox and a slip assist clutch. TVS claims that the Apache can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.1 seconds and go on to a top speed of 160 kmph.

Specifications BMW G 310 RR TVS Apache RR 310 Displacement 312.2 cc 312.2 cc Power 33.5 bhp 33.5 bhp Torque 27.3 Nm 27.3 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed Mileage 35 kmpl 35 kmpl 0 to 100 kmph 7.1 seconds 7.1 seconds Top speed 160 kmph 160 kmph

The TVS Apache 310 RR also gets four riding modes: Sport, Track, Urban, and Rain. The Sport and Track mode offers full power, while the Rain and Urban modes deliver 25 bhp and 25 Nm of torque. The Urban and Rain modes also restrict the top speed of the motorcycle to 125 kmph.