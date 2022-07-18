We compare the new BMW G 310 RR vs the KTM RC 390 in terms of pricing, engine specifications, performance, equipment, and features to help you make the right choice.

The entry-level sportbike segment so far was dominated by the KTM RC 390 in India despite other models from Honda, Kawasaki, and TVS. The RC 390 packs a powerful single-cylinder motor for its price bracket, which was one of the most important reasons. Now, the segment has become even more competitive with TVS offering customisable options to the Apache RR 310, and the launch of the new BMW G 310 RR.

Let’s compare the newly-launched BMW G 310 RR with the KTM RC 390 in terms of price, engine specifications, features, equipment, design, and dimensions to give you a better understanding of the two and help you decide what suits your needs the best.

Also Read: BMW G 310 RR vs TVS Apache RR 310 Comparison

BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390 pricing

The new BMW G 310 RR is available in two variants, Black Storm Metallic and Style Sport, priced at Rs 2.85 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The two variants of the BMW G 310 RR are differentiated only by colour.

The KTM RC 390 is priced at Rs 3.16 lakh ex-showroom and is the only variant on sale. However, KTM offers two colour options, Orange and Factory Racing Blue, which do not command any additional costs.

Design and dimension – G 310 RR vs RC 390

The new BMW G 310 RR features the exact design language compared to its sibling from TVS, the Apache RR 310. The motorcycle features the same twin headlight design setup, trellis frame, clip-on bars, a side-slung exhaust, and a tucked-down riding position.

The KTM RC 390 features a large LED headlight upfront, a signature KTM design language seen on all motorcycles, clip-on bars, a trellis frame, and a redesigned seat and rider ergonomics compared to the older RC 390. The new KTM RC 390 received a facelift recently and KTM has relaxed the motorcycle’s committed riding position compared to before, along with updated to its frame.

Dimensions BMW G 310 RR KTM RC 390 Length 2001 mm — Width 786 mm — Height 1135 mm — Wheelbase 1365 mm 1,355 mm Saddle height 810 mm 824 mm Ground clearance 180 mm 158 mm Fuel capacity 11-litres 13.7-litres

Equipment and features – BMW G 310 RR vs KTM RC 390

Both motorcycles feature non-adjustable USD forks, adjustable monoshock at the rear, TFT displays, 17-inch tyres, disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS, LED lighting, and different ABS modes.

However, the BMW G 310 RR gets four riding modes: Track, Sport, Rain, and Urban, while the KTM RC 390 gets traction control, cornering ABS, and a quick shifter as standard. The KTM ups the competition even more with its TFT instrument cluster that is larger, the same unit seen on the KTM 390 Duke.

G 310 RR vs RC 390 engine specs and performance

The BMW G 310 RR is powered by a 312 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine capable of 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of torque with the help of a six-speed gearbox. The BMW gets four riding modes as mentioned earlier and in Track and Sport modes, the motorcycle delivers all 33.5 bhp to the rear wheel, while on Urban/Rain mode, power is restricted to 25 bhp.

Specifications BMW G 310 RR KTM RC 390 Displacement 312.2 cc 373.2 cc Power 33.5 bhp 43 bhp Torque 27.3 Nm 37 Nm Gearbox 6-speed 6-speed Mileage 35 kmpl 29 kmpl 0 to 100 kmph 7.1 seconds — Top speed 160 kmph 170 kmph

The modes also alter the motorcycle’s top speed and acceleration. In the Rain and Urban modes, the BMW G 310 RR is restricted to 125 kmph, while in Track and Sport modes, the motorcycle can reach 160 kmph.

The KTM RC 390’s engine has been one of its strongest selling points. The 373 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled motor makes 43 bhp and 37 Nm of torque, with the help of a six-speed gearbox.

Verdict

The KTM is the winner when comparing spec sheets. It is the more expensive motorcycle of the two, but it makes up for that additional price with the electronics it offers. However, the KTM RC 390 can be too much of a motorcycle for someone just stepping into this segment without enough experience, or for one looking for a daily commuter.

The BMW G 310 RR makes sense if that’s your case, since the ride modes make it a more tamable motorcycle, and is a bit more relaxed in terms of rider ergonomics. However, if track days are in your mind, then look no further than the KTM RC 390 as it is a capable track day tool right out of the box.