BMW G 310 RR teased again: Reveals 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster

The all-new BMW G 310 RR has been officially teased once again ahead of its launch scheduled for July 15, 2022. It will get a feature-rich 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster with a host of connectivity options.

BMW Motorrad India is all set to launch its most affordable fully-faired motorcycle in the country next month. The new BMW G 310 RR will be launched in India on July 15, 2022. Ahead of the official debut, the company has been teasing the key features of the motorcycle and the latest teaser reveals its 5.0-inch smart TFT instrument cluster.

For the uninitiated, the upcoming new BMW G 310 RR will be based on TVS Motor Company’s flagship motorcycle, Apache RR 310, and it will even share mechanicals and features with the latter. The latest teaser of the BMW G 310 RR showcases its feature-rich instrument console that has been borrowed from the Apache RR 310.

One can even see the tell-tale lights and carbon-fibre-like treatment on the dashboard that have been retained from TVS’ unit. However, the cluster will show BMW Motorrad’s animation and it is likely to get connected features and even show race telemetry. Powering the new BMW G 310 RR will be a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine.

This motor churns out 33.5 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it is likely to get riding modes, ride-by-wire throttle, and an assist & slipper clutch as well. The upcoming new BMW G 310 RR is expected to be priced around Rs 3 lakh, ex-showroom.

