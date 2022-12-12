BMW G 310 RR sales cross 1,500 units within 150 days of India launch

The sales of the BMW G 310 RR have crossed 1,500 units within 150 days of its India launch. This entry-level supersport motorcycle is currently priced from Rs 2.90 lakh, ex-showroom.

BMW Motorrad India launched the much-awaited G 310 RR in the country in July this year. This entry-level supersport motorcycle turned out to be a blockbuster hit product for the company as its sales have crossed 1,500 units within 150 days of the debut. These figures were announced during the launch briefing of the updated BMW S 1000 RR.

BMW G 310 RR: Price in India

G 310 RR colour variant Price (ex-showroom) Black Storm Metallic Rs 2.90 lakh Style Sport Rs 2.99 lakh

The new BMW G 310 RR is offered in India in a single variant but with two different colour schemes: Black Storm Metallic and Style Sport. They are priced at Rs 2.90 lakh and Rs 2.99 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively. This new Beamer is based on the TVS Apache RR 310 and it shares everything with the latter, including design elements, features and powertrain.

BMW G 310 RR: Engine and gearbox

Powering the BMW G 310 RR is a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor pumps out 33.5 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 7,700 RPM in the higher setting. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox and it gets four riding modes (Track, Urban, Rain & Sport) as well.

BMW G 310 RR: Features and hardware

In terms of features, the new BMW G 310 RR gets a 5.0-inch smart TFT instrument cluster with connectivity functions, ride-by-wire throttle, an assist & slipper clutch, etc. The motorcycle sports USD front forks and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. Its braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end with standard dual-channel ABS.

