BMW G 310 RR bookings open: India launch on 15th July

The all-new BMW G 310 RR will be launched in India on July 15, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same are now open and it will rival the likes of the TVS Apache RR 310, KTM RC 390, etc.

BMW Motorrad India is gearing up to introduce its most affordable fully-faired motorcycle in the country. The all-new BMW G 310 RR will be launched in the Indian market on July 15, 2022. Pre-bookings for the same are now open. One can book it on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest BMW Motorrad India dealership.

The new BMW G 310 RR will be based on the TVS Apache RR 310. For the uninitiated, BMW Motorrad formed an alliance with TVS Motor Company back in 2013. The TVS Apache RR 310 and the BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS were the first set of products to be co-developed under this alliance. Now, this alliance will give birth to the BMW G 310 RR.

This German two-wheeler maker’s Indian subsidiary has revealed some teaser images of the motorcycle which give us a hint of what to expect from the upcoming offering. For starters, while the design will remain the same as the TVS Apache RR 310, the G 310 RR will be offered in BMW’s signature Motorrad colour schemes to enhance its sporty appeal.

The motorcycle will also get the G 310 RR branding on the fuel tank and it will come loaded with features. Powering the BMW G 310 RR will be a 313cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 33.5 bhp at 9,500 RPM and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine will be mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

This sports motorcycle is likely to get riding modes, ride-by-wire throttle, and an assist & slipper clutch too. While the launch will take place on the 15th of July, the deliveries will be done on a first come first serve basis post-launch. For ease of ownership, BMW India Financial Services is also offering a complete package with benefits like zero down payment, low EMIs starting at Rs 3,999, and more.

