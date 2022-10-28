BMW G 310 RR blitz past 1,000 deliveries in 100 days

Festive season has been a blessing for BMW Motorrad’s entry-level sports bike as it has received 2,220 advance bookings.

The BMW G 310 RR bike crossed 1,000 deliveries breakthrough since its launch on July 15. The sub-500 cc class bike also clocked over 2,200 advance bookings this festive season from Motorrad fanatics.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “As the third member of the BMW G 310 family, the first-ever BMW G 310 RR has achieved a stunning level of success in its segment. BMW Motorrad will continue this unabated journey of growth on the back of robust demand, great service and most importantly, its spirit to never stop challenging.”

India is the first country to welcome the BMW 310 model series. The BMW G 310 RR inherits the original road racing genes that have fascinated sports bike enthusiasts with unlimited adrenaline rush with the combination of a superbike design and modern technology.

The BMW G 310 R, BMW G 310 GS and the BMW G 310 RR have been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and are locally produced by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company in Hosur, India.

Well, it is too early to say if the bike will continue to do well factoring in the cost and the competition from the persistent rival – TVS Apache. While it is believed that the bike is enjoying the buzz given the brand’s status and a new entrant in the market, seeing the sales battle among the brands will be interesting.

