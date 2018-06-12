BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS: Top five facts to know before you buy one

The long wait will end soon as the new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS, the German automaker's two most affordable bikes will be launched in India in the coming days. The BMW G 310 R was first showcased in India at Auto Expo 2016 and the 313cc siblings were earlier supposed to be launched in 2017 but that did not happen. The prime reason behind this delay is that BMW Motorrad was busy setting up its dealership network in India. Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed us that the new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be launched in India next month. The new BMW G 310 R will rival directly with the likes of the KTM 390 Duke but the latter is significantly cheaper at Rs 2.38 lakh. The bike will also take on the Kawasaki Z250 that is currently priced at Rs 3.08 lakh. On the other hand, the BMW G 310 GS does not have a direct rival. Some competition though comes from the Kawasaki Versys X-300 that sells at Rs 4.60 lakh, all prices being ex-showroom, Delhi. Here are top things that you should know about the soon-to-be-launched BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS.

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS: Most affordable Beemers

As already mentioned, the new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be positioned in a premium bracket and slightly contrary to what most of us had expected, the bike will come slightly on a higher price of about Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). The G 310 GS might demand additional Rs 50,000, taking the on-road price to under Rs 4 lakh. While the G 310 R will be the company's most affordable motorcycle in India, the G 310 GS will sit at number two spot in this regard.

BMW G 310 R BMW G 310 GS Expected price in India (ex-showroom) Rs 3 lakh Rs 3.5 lakh

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS: Engine

The new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS share a 313cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine and it is the same unit that also powers the TVS' flagship Apache RR 310. The engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 28 Nm and these numbers are identical with those of the TVS Apache RR 310. Gearbox on both these motorcycles will be a six-speed unit. The new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS have a claimed top speed of 143 kmph but expect the tuning and gear ratios to be slightly different than that on the TVS Apache RR 310.

BMW G 310R, G 310 GS Engine Displacement 313cc Number of cylinders One Power 34 hp Torque 28 Nm Gearbox Six-speed Top Speed (claimed) 143 kmph Disc brakes Front, rear ABS Dual-channel Suspension front Upside down Suspension rear Monoshock

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS: Equipment

The new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS get disc brakes at both ends with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety. Both motorcycles get a fully digital instrument cluster with an easy to read layout. The BMW G 310 GS gets some additional off-road bits in the form of a taller windscreen, long travel suspension and placement for luggage panniers. The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS get inverted forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear.

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS: Bookings, Deliveries and Launch

The bookings for the new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS have already begun at the company's dealerships across India at a token amount of Rs 50,000 starting 8th June. The two entry-level motorcycles are expected to be launched in India next month with deliveries to commence soon after. The booking amount is fully refundable and if you are not satisfied with the price of the motorcycle(s) and you will get all your money back without any deductions.

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS: Where can you buy one?

The new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will be sold in India exclusively through the BMW Motorrad dealership network. The company currently has its dealerships in seven Indian cities namely Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Kochi and Ahmedabad. BMW Motorrad will soon be opening dealerships in the cities of Chandigarh and Kolkata and these will start accepting bookings after the official launch.