BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS recalled in US ahead of 18th July India launch: All details

With just two days remaining for the launch of BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS in India, the company has announced a recall in the United States. BMW has revealed that this recall covers 2,376 units of G 310 R and G 310 GS bikes. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the side stand of the two motorcycles can damage after repeated use. Not only this, the portion of the frame that holds the side stand can also break eventually. The owners of the affected bikes will be contacted by BMW Motorrad and dealers will install a new side stand or frame free of cost whichever is necessary. BMW will initiate the recall from 7th August.

BMW Motorrad will launch the new G 310 R and G 310 GS in India on 18th July. The two motorcycles are being manufactured in India at the TVS production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. Powering the two motorcycles is a 313cc, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected mill is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 28 Nm.

While the new BMW G 310 R is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom), the G 310 GS will most likely demand Rs 50,000 more. BMW Motorrad currently has seven dealerships in India in the cities of Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune, Bangalore, Ahmedabad, and Kochi. The company will soon inaugurate two more dealerships in the cities of Kolkata and Chandigarh.

The new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS will challenge the likes of KTM 390 Duke and Kawasaki Versys X-300 respectively. It will be interesting to see how the BMW G 310 twins will be accepted in a market like India where pricing and dealership network play a key role in the success of a product. Stay tuned with us as we will bring instant updates straight from the launch event.