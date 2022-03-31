BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS prices hiked: Check new vs old price list here

BMW Motorrad India has increased the prices of its most affordable motorcycles, namely the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. The BS6 compliant iterations of these motorcycles were launched in India in October 2020 and since then, this is the third price hike for the G 310 Twins. Here we have the new vs old price list of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS.
BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS: New vs old price list
|Make and Model
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|BMW G 310 R
|Rs 2.65 lakh
|Rs 2.60 lakh
|Rs 5,000
|BMW G 310 GS
|Rs 3.05 lakh
|Rs 3.00 lakh
|Rs 5,000
As you can see in the above table, the prices of both the motorcycles have been increased by Rs 5,000. The BMW G 310 R is now priced at Rs 2.65 lakh while the G 310 GS retails at Rs 3.05 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The BMW G 310 Twins were first launched in India in the year 2018. However, in 2020, they got some significant upgrades and yet significantly more affordable than their previous iterations.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Powering both the motorcycles is the same 313cc single-cylinder, liquid/water-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 33.5 hp of maximum power at 9,500 RPM and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. BMW’s G 310 Twins also get a ride-by-wire throttle technology and an ‘electronic throttle grip’ (electromotive throttle controller) for improved throttle response.
Watch Video | BMW G 310 GS BS6 Review:
Both the motorcycles feature USD forks at the front and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, they get disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The BMW G 310 R naked streetfighter locks horns with the likes of the KTM Duke 390, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, etc. while the G 310 GS rivals the KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan. etc.
Also Read: Volkswagen Virtus production begins in India: Launch soon
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.