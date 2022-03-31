BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS prices hiked: Check new vs old price list here

The ex-showroom prices of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles have been increased by Rs 5,000 in India. Check out the new vs old price list of these motorcycles here.

BMW Motorrad India has increased the prices of its most affordable motorcycles, namely the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. The BS6 compliant iterations of these motorcycles were launched in India in October 2020 and since then, this is the third price hike for the G 310 Twins. Here we have the new vs old price list of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS.

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS: New vs old price list

Make and Model New Price Old Price Difference BMW G 310 R Rs 2.65 lakh Rs 2.60 lakh Rs 5,000 BMW G 310 GS Rs 3.05 lakh Rs 3.00 lakh Rs 5,000

As you can see in the above table, the prices of both the motorcycles have been increased by Rs 5,000. The BMW G 310 R is now priced at Rs 2.65 lakh while the G 310 GS retails at Rs 3.05 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The BMW G 310 Twins were first launched in India in the year 2018. However, in 2020, they got some significant upgrades and yet significantly more affordable than their previous iterations.

Powering both the motorcycles is the same 313cc single-cylinder, liquid/water-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 33.5 hp of maximum power at 9,500 RPM and 28 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. BMW’s G 310 Twins also get a ride-by-wire throttle technology and an ‘electronic throttle grip’ (electromotive throttle controller) for improved throttle response.

Watch Video | BMW G 310 GS BS6 Review:

Both the motorcycles feature USD forks at the front and a pre-load adjustable mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, they get disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. The BMW G 310 R naked streetfighter locks horns with the likes of the KTM Duke 390, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, etc. while the G 310 GS rivals the KTM 390 Adventure, Royal Enfield Himalayan. etc.

