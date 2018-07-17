BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS India launch today: Price, images, features and all details

BMW Motorrad India will finally launch the new G 310 R and G 310 GS today and that will bring an end to the long wait of over two years for the enthusiasts. The launch of the two motorcycles was delayed in the country as the company was busy setting up the dealership network and hence, it did not want to take any risks with its most affordable motorcycles for India. Powering the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS is the same 313cc, single cylinder engine that comes mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected motor is good for producing a maximum power output of 34 bhp while the peak torque stands at 28 Nm. This is the same motor that powers the TVS Apache RR 310. The two Beemers will get disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is expected to come as standard to deliver added safety and convenience.

BMW G 310 R

The suspension system comprises of inverted forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. The new BMW G 310 R is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3 lakh while its adventure-tourer sibling G 310 GS might set you back by Rs 3.5 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The upcoming BMW G 310 R will directly compete against the likes of KTM 390 Duke while the BMW G 310 GS will lock horns with Kawasaki Versys X-300 and also with the Royal Enfield Himalayan.

BMW G 310 GS

The new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS are manufactured at the TVS production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu and these are already being exported to the global markets. In other news, 2,376 units of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS have been recalled in the US recently due to a potential defect in the side stand and frame. The recall will initiate on 7th August and BMW Motorrad will contact the owners of affected bikes to replace the defected part free of cost. Stay tuned with us as we will bring you minute-to-minute updates in our LIVE blog straight from the launch event.