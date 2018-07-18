BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS India launch Highlights: Price, specifications, engine, images, features

BMW G310R, G310GS India Highlights: The long wait of over two years will finally come to an end today as BMW Motorrad has launched its two most affordable motorcycles namely G310R and G310GS. While the new BMW G310R has been launched at a price of Rs 2.99 lakh, the new BMW G310GS can be yours for a price of Rs 3.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The company has launched the two motorcycles in three colour options for each namely Pearl White Metallic, Cosmic Black and Racing Red. A standard three-year warranty comes as standard on the two newly launched Beemers. The two bikes have been on display since the last two editions of Auto Expo but sadly these were not able to make it to the market. The prime reason behind the delay in the launch of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS is that the brand was busy setting up the outlets and hence, it wanted to make sure that there are enough dealerships in India that would give the desired results. The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS gets power from the same 313cc, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 34 bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque. The two motorcycles gets disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered as standard.

Being the company's most affordable motorcycles for India, a lot of enthusiasts have been waiting for the two Beemers just like us. While the BMW G310R will challenge the likes of KTM 390 Duke, the BMW G310GS will compete with Royal Enfield Himalayan and Kawasaki Versys X-300. These were the prime launch highlights from the India launch event of the BMW G310R and the BMW G310GS.

