BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS India launch Highlights: Price, specifications, engine, images, features

BMW G310R, G310GS India Highlights: The long wait of over two years will finally come to an end today as BMW Motorrad has launched its two most affordable motorcycles namely G310R and G310GS. While the new BMW G310R has been launched at a price of Rs 2.99 lakh, the new BMW G310GS can be yours for a price of Rs 3.49 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The company has launched the two motorcycles in three colour options for each namely Pearl White Metallic, Cosmic Black and Racing Red. A standard three-year warranty comes as standard on the two newly launched Beemers. The two bikes have been on display since the last two editions of Auto Expo but sadly these were not able to make it to the market. The prime reason behind the delay in the launch of the BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS is that the brand was busy setting up the outlets and hence, it wanted to make sure that there are enough dealerships in India that would give the desired results. The BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS gets power from the same 313cc, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission, churning out 34 bhp of power and 28 Nm of torque. The two motorcycles gets disc brakes at both ends and a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is offered as standard.
Being the company's most affordable motorcycles for India, a lot of enthusiasts have been waiting for the two Beemers just like us. While the BMW G310R will challenge the likes of KTM 390 Duke, the BMW G310GS will compete with Royal Enfield Himalayan and Kawasaki Versys X-300. These were the prime launch highlights from the India launch event of the BMW G310R and the BMW G310GS.
Also Read: BMW G310 R and G310 GS launched in India at prices starting Rs 2.99 lakh
Highlights
Thanks for joining in!
That's all folks from the India launch of BMW G310R and the BMW G310GS. Hope you guys enjoyed the proceedings as much as we did. At Rs 2.99 lakh for the BMW G310R and Rs 3.49 lakh for the BMW G310GS, how you find the pricing of the two Beemers? Do let us know in the comments section below. Goodbye, ride safe!
BMW G310R and BMW G310GS Price in India announced
The moment which we all have been waiting for is finally here. The new BMW G310R has been launched at a price of Rs 2.99 lakh while the BMW G310GS makes its way to India at Rs 3.49 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, India). The pricing of the two motorcycles is exactly the same that we were expecting.
Ghost Riders doing stunts at BMW G310R and G310GS launch
Renowned stunting group Ghost Riders are doing stunts at the launch event of BMW G310R and the BMW G310GS. From wheelies to stoppies to donuts, the people at the launch event are seeing some thrilling stunts right now. You can watch the stunts too in the LIVE video here:
BMW G310R, G310GS launch Facebook LIVE
BMW Motorrad has gone LIVE on Facebook so that the people don't miss the India launch of the G310R and G310GS. Excitement is on a new level right now. You can watch the BMW G310R and BMW G310GS LIVE streaming video right here:
BMW G310R, BMW G310GS India launch countdown begins
The new BMW G310R and BMW G310GS will be launched in India in the next few minutes. The excitement is on a high and our team has reached the launch venue. Stay tuned with us as the price announcement will take place shortly.
BMW G310R and BMW G310GS are 'Made in India'
The new BMW G310R and BMW G310GS are being manufactured at the TVS production facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The two motorcycles are already being exported to the global markets. The bike has been engineered and designed at the company's headquarters in Germany and is made in India.
Most affordable BMW bikes for India
The upcoming BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS will be launched in India as the company's most affordable motorcycles. For this reason, these will fulfill the dream of many when it comes to owning a BMW. Prices are expected to start at Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom).
Welcome to BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS LIVE Blog
Hello folks! Welcome to our BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS LIVE blog. The two motorcycles will be the most affordable ones from the house of Bavarian automaker and for this reason, the excitement for these is currently on a high. Catch all the action of the launch straight from the event right here.
That's all folks from the India launch of BMW G310R and the BMW G310GS. Hope you guys enjoyed the proceedings as much as we did. At Rs 2.99 lakh for the BMW G310R and Rs 3.49 lakh for the BMW G310GS, how you find the pricing of the two Beemers? Do let us know in the comments section below. Goodbye, ride safe!
The new BMW G310R and the BMW G310GS were showcased in India for the first time at Auto Expo 2016 and hence, the long wait of the enthusiasts has come to an end today. The bikes have been on display since the last two editions of the Auto Expo and have been launched finally today in three colour options.
BMW Motorrad has launched the new G310R and the new G310GS in style at a grand event in Gurugram today. The freestyle stunt riders looked confident on the two motorcycles and here is one image that sums it up all.
There you have it guys. The BMW G310R and the BMW G310GS have been launched in India finally at a starting price of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Here is the image from the launch event that our team has sent just now.
The two newly launched Beemers - the BMW G310R and the BMW G310 GS get a three-year warranty as standard. This is quite impressive and shows that BMW Motorrad is confident on the build quality of its two most affordable motorcycles for India.
The moment which we all have been waiting for is finally here. The new BMW G310R has been launched at a price of Rs 2.99 lakh while the BMW G310GS makes its way to India at Rs 3.49 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom, India). The pricing of the two motorcycles is exactly the same that we were expecting.
The top speed of the new BMW G310R and the BMW G310GS is an impressive 143 kmph. While this top speed is not the best in the segment, the figure will surely not disappoint you either.
The BMW G310R was recently launched globally in a new Racing Red colour option and thankfully, this has made its way to India as well. You can check out the images of the new red colour of the bike that our team has sent just now from the launch event.
The price announcement of the BMW G310R and the new BMW G310GS will take place very soon. The bikes are expected to be launched at a starting price of Rs 3 lakh (ex-showroom). Are you guys excited? Let us know in the comments section below.
Renowned stunting group Ghost Riders are doing stunts at the launch event of BMW G310R and the BMW G310GS. From wheelies to stoppies to donuts, the people at the launch event are seeing some thrilling stunts right now. You can watch the stunts too in the LIVE video here:
Vikram Pawah, who is the President at BMW Group India has taken the stage. He is currently addressing the media at the launch event. Mr Pawah says that BMW bikes are different from the rest and the G310R and G310GS will bring the new customer groups in the sub 500cc segment. The top honcho is explaining about the two bikes now.
BMW Motorrad has started the India launch event of the G310R and G310GS. The proceedings have begun and the company is hosting a grand event for the launch of its most affordable motorcycles for India. The stage is taken by a top honcho and he is addressing the media.
Some information has leaked from the launch event. The new BMW G310R will be launched in India in three colour options namely Pearl White Metallic, Cosmic Black and Racing Red. On the other hand, the new BMW G310GS will also be available in the same three colour options.
BMW Motorrad has gone LIVE on Facebook so that the people don't miss the India launch of the G310R and G310GS. Excitement is on a new level right now. You can watch the BMW G310R and BMW G310GS LIVE streaming video right here:
Both, the new BMW G310R and the BMW G310GS gets inverted forks up front along with a monoshock at the rear. These will be tuned as per the Indian road conditions and hence the tuning may be slightly different than the units that are being exported to the international markets.