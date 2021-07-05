BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS get new colours for 2022: India launch likely soon

The new 2022 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS are expected to land on Indian soil towards the end of this year.

By:Updated: Jul 05, 2021 11:32 AM

 

BMW Motorrad has introduced new colour options for the G 310 R and the G 310 GS. In order to be precise, the new 2022 BMW G 310 R now get a a new Cosmic Black 2 colour scheme and the same replaces the previous Cosmic Black shade. With this, the bikes looks blacker now as you get blackened out side panels and headlight cowls instead of white ones on the outgoing model. In addition, the new 2022 G 310 R also gets a new Kyanite Blue Metallic colour with red alloy wheels and this scheme replaces the Polar White option that comes on the 2021 model. The duo also receives a new black headlamp mask along with a new carrier.

The new 2022 BMW G 310 GS also gets a new paint scheme and this one is called Triple Black. As one can figure out from the name, this colour is all about a blacked out theme and the bike gets ‘GS’ on either side as well. The tail end and the radiator shrouds have been finished in silver. The other two colours for the GS namely Rallye StyleKyanite Blue and Polar White have been retained. Also, it has to be noted that BMW Motorrad has discontinued the 40 Years Edition for the year 2022.

Watch Video | 2020 BMW G 310 GS Review:

The two bikes are powered by a 313cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that churns out 34 hp of power and 28 Nm of torque. Gearbox is a six-speed affair. Apart from the inclusion of new paint schemes, the two bikes remain the same as before. The new 2022 BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS will likely reach showrooms globally towards the end of this year and India launch of the same is expected to follow soon after. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

