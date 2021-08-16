BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS get a massive price hike in India: Details explained

This is the second price hike for the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS in India, this year itself. Here is how much more you need to pay now!

When BMW Motorrad launched the new BS6 G 310 R and the G 310 GS in the country in October last year, they surprised everyone as the 310cc duo not only came with a staggering price cut over outgoing BS4 models, but the features were new as well. In the following months, the company, however, hiked the price of the two bikes by Rs 5,000. And now very recently, BMW Motorrad India has done it again but this time around, the price hike is even steeper. Until a few days back, the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS were retailing in India at Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 2.90 lakh respectively. Now, with the latest price hike of Rs 10,000 which is a bit substantial, while the G 310 R will now set you back by Rs 2.60 lakh, its ADV sibling is now priced at Rs 3 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Watch Video | 2020 BMW G 310 GS Review:

This is the second time that the company has hiked the price of its entry-level models this year. Just like the previous price hike, the latest one too doesn’t bring any changes to the two models, both visually and mechanically. This simply means that both, the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS remain exactly the same as before. The new BS6 compliant models were launched in India last year and as already mentioned, these witnessed heavy price cuts over the outgoing BS4 models. In order to be precise, while the G 310 R was Rs 55,000 cheaper, the 310 GS was a whopping Rs 64,000 more affordable.

This strategy certainly gave a much-needed sales boost to the brand for these two bikes and even with the last two price revisions combined, the figures are still substantially lower than what the BS4 models used to demand. Stay tuned with us for more such updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

