BMW G 310 GS spied: BMW’s most affordable ADV that takes on Royal Enfield Himalayan

BMW Motorrad is prepping up for the launch of its two entry-level motorcycles namely G310R and G 310 GS in India. The company had announced at Auto Expo 2018 that the two bikes will be launched in the country in the second half of 2018. Some media reports on the internet are claiming that the BMW G310R and G 310 GS will make their presence felt by July 2018. The new BMW G 310 GS was recently snapped, courtesy Xbhp.com, completely undisguised while being transported towards Bengaluru on the Chennai Bengaluru highway. Powering the BMW G310R and G 310 GS is a 313cc, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 34 bhp and 28 Nm.

The bikes come with disc brakes at both ends and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) likely to come as standard. The BMW G310R is expected to come with a premium price tag and might set its buyer back by Rs 3 lakh. On the other hand, the G 310 GS might demand Rs 50,000 more, all thanks to the additional off-road equipment on offer. There have been rumours that BMW has started accepting bookings for G310R and G 310 GS in India but those turned out to be fake. The G310R will come based on roadster theme and will be more street friendly.

The prime reason behind the delayed launch of these motorcycles in India is that the company is currently busy setting up its dealership network here. Hence, it would not want to take any risks with their most affordable motorcycles. Once launched, the new BMW G 310 GS will lock its horns against the likes of Royal Enfield Himalayan and Kawasaki Versys X-300, though it will bridge the price gap between its two rivals. More details expected to be out soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Xbhp