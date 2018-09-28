BMW F750 GS and F850 GS launched in India at Rs 11.95 lakh: Will rival Triumph Tiger, Ducati Multistrada

Following an early in the year unveil at the 2018 Auto Expo, BMW Motorrad has launched the entire series of BMW their mid-size GS adventure tourer motorcycles in India. The all-new BMW F 750 GS has been launched at a starting price of Rs 11.95 lakhs while the all-new BMW F 850 GS will retail at a starting price of 12.95 lakh ex-showroom. Both the BMW F 750 GS and the all-new BMW F 850 GS will make it to India under the Completely Built Up import blanket and will be available for bookings at BMW Motorrad dealerships from today onwards.

While the BMW F750 GS is being positioned more like a road going adventure tourer with lower seats and will be more than equipped for the occasional jaunt off-road, The F850 GS on the other hand which makes more power & torque than its sibling, and will be the more trans-continental tourer of the two, and will be the hard-core off-road motorcycle of the two. Each bike will be available in three unique trim, Standard, Pro and Pro Low Suspension options to meet individual requirements.

BMW F750 GS Range Prices in India

BMW F 750 GS Standard INR 11, 95,000

BMW F 750 GS Pro Low Suspension INR 13, 20,000

BMW F 750 GS Pro INR 13, 40,000

2018 BMW F850 GS is the more off-road oriented of the two bikes.

BMW F 850 GS Range Prices in India

BMW F 850 GS Standard INR 12, 95,000

BMW F 850 GS Pro Low Suspension INR 14, 20,000

BMW F 850 GS Pro INR 14, 40,000

The BMW F750 GS and the all-new BMW F 850 GS are all-new motorcycles, that sport an all-new design language as well. According to BMW, both bikes have been designed to appear more masculine and more dynamic in their looks. Themed by sharp edges and contours, the design is far of the GS bikes of the past, the only thing that has been retained is the GS-typical flyline that makes it immediately clear that they belong to the BMW Motorrad GS family. The Characteristic ly line emanates from the front GS ‘beak’ (upper wheel cover) over and past the fuel tank and seat bench to the functionally designed and now considerably slimmer rear. Both bikes get LED headlamps and DRLS to keep their strong premium theme.

The BMW F750 GS and the BMW F850 GS share the same 853 cc motor albeit in two different states of tune. The all-new BMW F 750 GS produces a power output of 77 hp at 7,500 rpm for dynamic performance. The all-new BMW F 850 GS generates 95 hp at a much higher redline of 8,250 rpm. According to BMW both bikes have a unique exhaust note & engine sound courtesy a crankshaft journal offset of 90 degrees and a firing interval of 270/450 degrees. Both get 6-speed gearboxes although each will have a unique transmission ratio. Cruise control, and a “self-amplifying anti-hopping clutch” (We assume that this is something along the lines of a slipper clutch). The new GS models get two basic riding modes, Rain and Road, while a combination of Motorrad ABS and the ASC automatic stability will help keep things in check. Riders can choose optional riding modes – ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Enduro’ along with DTC dynamic traction control and the banking capable ABS Pro.

Both bikes get an all-new instrument cluster design, consisting an analogue speedometer and multifunctional display. An optional “Connectivity” package adds a full-colour TFT. Integrating operation via the BMW Motorrad multi-controller, it gives the rider quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with Bluetooth connection. Navigation can also be accessible through the TFT display directly.

BMW F 750 GS Colours

The all-new BMW F 750 GS is available in Light White paintwork with black/red seat and Austin Yellow paintwork with black/grey seat. In addition, the Exclusive style features the Stereo metallic matt colour with hand protectors, wheel rims Granite Grey metallic, handlebar silver, electroplated radiator cover with large GS tape and black/grey seat.

The all-new BMW F 850 GS is available in Racing Red paintwork with black/grey seat and Rallye style that features Light White paintwork (with tapes Racing Red / Lupin Blue metallic), hand protectors, wheel rims anodized gold electroplated radiator cover with large GS tape seat and black/red seats. It is also available in an Exclusive style that features Pollux metallic matt paintwork with hand protectors, fixed fork tubes anodized gold, Electroplated radiator cover with large GS tape and black/grey seats.