BMW F 900 R, F 900 XR India launch date out: Key highlights of the two German middleweights!

Both the BMW F 900 R and the BMW F 900 XR are built on the same platform and share a same motor too.

By:Published: May 18, 2020 6:15:29 PM

 

The ongoing Covid-19 lockdown can’t stop automakers from launching new products which means the excitement among car and bike enthusiasts is still on a high even during these unprecedented times. Multiple auto companies are going the online route to launch their bikes and cars these days and the latest one to announce a launch is BMW Motorrad India. The German automaker has finally come up with a launch date for its two middleweights for India namely the F 900 R and the F 900 XR. The company will be launching these two bikes on 21st May.

Now, digging into the details of both these motorcycles, while the BMW F 900 R is a naked middleweight, the BMW F 900 XR is a middleweight sports tourer. Both these machines are built on the same platform and share the same engine as well. With no naked middleweight in BMW’s line up for the Indian market, the F 900 R can turn out to be a worthy challenger for the likes of the Ducati Monster 821, Triumph Street Triple, KTM 790 Duke and also, the Kawasaki Z900 in the segment.

Both these bikes get power from the same 895cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six speed transmission system. The engine on both these bikes are set in different states of tune. While on the F 900 R, the engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 99hp and 91Nm, the one on the F 900 XR produces 104hp and 92Nm.

Both these bikes get features like an all-LED headlamp along with a Bluetooth enabled fully coloured instrument cluster. Moreover, while the F 900 R gets bits like adjustable clutch & brake levers and a 12V socket, the F 900 XR offers a semi fairing along with twin headlamp set up. The BMW X 900 R and the F 900 XR are expected to be launched in India in the range of Rs 11 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). More details to be out on 21st May, so stay tuned with us for all the action.

