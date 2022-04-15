BMW F 850 GS, F 850 GS Adventure launched in India: Priced from Rs 12.50 lakh

The new 2022 BMW F 850 GS and the F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles have been launched in India. These Beemers have been priced at Rs 12.50 lakh and Rs 13.25 lakh, ex-showroom respectively.

BMW Motorrad India has launched the BS6 compliant versions of the BMW F 850 GS and the F 850 GS Adventure motorcycles in the country. They will be brought to India as a CBU (completely built unit) and offered in the ‘Pro’ guise only. Bookings for the same are now open while the deliveries will commence in June 2022. These Beemers have been priced at Rs 12.50 lakh and Rs 13.25 lakh, ex-showroom respectively.

Talking about the changes, the updated F 850 GS series motorcycles are significantly better than their predecessors in various aspects. The new BMW F 850 GS is available only with the Style Rallye package (Racing Blue Metallic colour) while the F 850 GS Adventure is offered in Style Rallye (Kalamata Metallic Matt) and Style Triple Black (Black Storm Metallic) colour schemes. They also feature golden rims and galvanized radiator cowl to accentuate their luxury feel.

Powering both these adventure motorcycles is the same BS6 compliant 853cc, liquid-cooled four-valve, twin-cylinder engine. This motor develops 95 hp of maximum power at 8,250 RPM and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,250 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and they get four riding modes as well, namely Rain, Road, Dynamic, and Enduro.

A host of safety suites are also offered with these Beemers, including BMW Motorrad ABS with cornering function, automatic stability control, dynamic traction control, etc. In terms of features, the new BMW F 850 GS series motorcycles get a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display with BMW Motorrad Connected app, Dynamic ESA (Electronic Suspension Adjustment), and more. The company is also offering a host of genuine accessories for these adventure motorcycles.

