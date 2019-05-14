BMW F 850 GS Adventure launched in India at Rs 15.4 lakh

BMW Motorrad India today announced the launch of the new BMW F 850 GS Adventure at a starting price of Rs 15.4 lakh (ex-showroom). The F 850 GS will be made available in India through the CBU (completely built up) route. The bookings can be made starting today at all BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country. The new BMW ADV is available only with the Style Rallye package that includes Lupine Blue metallic including tapes in Racing red uni / Light white uni / Blackstorm metallic under paintwork), Windshield sport, Golden anodised rim rings and Golden anodised upper front fork tube.

BMW F 850 GS Adventure features the asymmetric headlamp and the GS typical flyline as well. Starting from the front “beak” of the GS, the flyline extends over the fuel tank and seat to the rear. It gets LED headlamps, DRLs and the indicators are LED as well.

The new member of the GS family some with enduro footrests, adjustable shift and foot brake levers and centre stand. Off-road features include high-positioned air intake, ground clearance, functionally designed surfaces, and precise panel alignment. The off-road appeal is emphasised by equipment features such as engine protection bars and stainless steel luggage rack.

The new BMW F 850 GS Adventure is powered by a feature an 853 cc two-cylinder in-line engine that makes 95 hp at 8,250 rpm. It gets two riding modes - Rain and Road as standard, along with ASC automatic stability control.

Riders can also choose optional riding modes – ‘Dynamic’ and ‘Enduro’ along with Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) dynamic traction control and the banking capable ABS Pro. The new F 850 GS Adventure is equipped with a completely new instrument cluster design, consisting of an analogue tachometer and a multifunctional display, alongside a number of control lamps.

It comes with optional equipment known as Connectivity, with a 6.5-inch full-colour TFT display. For quick access to vehicle and connectivity functions. Phone and media functions can be used without having to install an app. The rider can easily make telephone calls and enjoy listening to music with Bluetooth connection. In addition, the BMW Motorrad Connected app offers everyday-suitable and practice-oriented arrow navigation directly via the TFT display.