BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS 40 years GS Editions revealed: What makes these special!

The new BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS '40 years of GS Edition' are expected to go on sale globally towards the end of this year. India launch of the said models can be expected soon after with a considerably higher price compared to their standard counterparts.

By:Updated: Jul 18, 2020 12:24 PM

Celebrating 40 years of the GS moniker, BMW Motorrad has recently introduced the new BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure with special visual treatment and these have been named ’40 Years of GS Edition’. The new motorcycles feature a stunning-looking colour combination of black and gold along with yellow highlights that one can find on the seat, knuckle guards, seat and the tank. Moreover, in order to offer a special and exclusive touch, the newly introduced BMW F 750 GS and the F 850 GS models get “40 Years GS” badging on the side panels. This is not the only colour combination on offer and one can choose from multiple other shades as well namely Racing Red, Racing Blue and more. In terms of features, the new BMW F 750 GS , F 850 GS 40 years of GS models get LED turn indicators along with a USB charging port as well.

In addition to these, a cornering ABS and traction control are also part of the package. In terms of mechanicals, there are no changes to the three bikes. That said, power comes from an 853 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, four-valve engine and the same motor powers the three motorcycles in different states of tune. On the BMW F 850 GS, the engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 95 hp and 92 Nm.

On the other hand, the 853cc engine on the F 750 GS is good for developing 77 hp of power along with 83 Nm of torque. The new BMW 40 years GS editions are expected to go on sale globally towards the end of this year. India launch of the said models can be expected soon after with a considerably higher price compared to their standard counterparts.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS 40 years GS Editions revealed: What makes these special!

BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS 40 years GS Editions revealed: What makes these special!

Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Mahindra Mojo BS6 to get a new Garnet Black colour: Expected price, features, specs

Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

Revolt RV400, RV300 deliveries start in Chennai, Ahmedabad amid coronavirus pandemic

Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Hyundai Kona electric SUV crosses 1 lakh global sales mark since launch in March 2018

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

Maserati Ghibli Hybrid unveiled: Specs, features, performance explained

Toyota, Japan space agency to design, build rover with living space for NASA's moon mission

Toyota, Japan space agency to design, build rover with living space for NASA's moon mission

Now get your Hyundai car sanitised at company's workshops: Prices, benefits listed!

Now get your Hyundai car sanitised at company's workshops: Prices, benefits listed!

Benelli India BS6 plans revealed: TRK502, Leoncino 500 to be launched by end of year

Benelli India BS6 plans revealed: TRK502, Leoncino 500 to be launched by end of year

Stunning! This 50 hp turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan looks ready to conquer any terrain

Stunning! This 50 hp turbocharged Royal Enfield Himalayan looks ready to conquer any terrain

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched on July 29: Expected price, specs of Duster rival

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross petrol to be launched on July 29: Expected price, specs of Duster rival

Using temporary registration car plate without right colour an offence

Using temporary registration car plate without right colour an offence

2020 Honda City variants explained: Price, features, Alexa and more

2020 Honda City variants explained: Price, features, Alexa and more

MG Hector Plus Review: Toyota Innova (Crysta) Finally Gets Competition After Years!

MG Hector Plus Review: Toyota Innova (Crysta) Finally Gets Competition After Years!

Baleno-based Toyota Glanza recalled for potential fuel pump motor replacement

Baleno-based Toyota Glanza recalled for potential fuel pump motor replacement

Gemopai electric scooters now with 3-year warranty: Additional benefits, details explained!

Gemopai electric scooters now with 3-year warranty: Additional benefits, details explained!

Hero Xtreme 200R modified as first-responder vehicle handed to health centres in Alwar

Hero Xtreme 200R modified as first-responder vehicle handed to health centres in Alwar

Hyundai Grand i10, Santro available with up to Rs 60,000 discount in July 2020

Hyundai Grand i10, Santro available with up to Rs 60,000 discount in July 2020

Role of dehumidification critical for safer electric vehicles and efficient manufacturing

Role of dehumidification critical for safer electric vehicles and efficient manufacturing

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot S.A merger entity named Stellantis: Now world's fourth-largest carmaker

Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot S.A merger entity named Stellantis: Now world's fourth-largest carmaker

Nissan B-SUV (Magnite) revealed: Engine specs, features, expected price of Vitara Brezza challenger!

Nissan B-SUV (Magnite) revealed: Engine specs, features, expected price of Vitara Brezza challenger!