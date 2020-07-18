BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS 40 years GS Editions revealed: What makes these special!

The new BMW F 750 GS, F 850 GS '40 years of GS Edition' are expected to go on sale globally towards the end of this year. India launch of the said models can be expected soon after with a considerably higher price compared to their standard counterparts.

Celebrating 40 years of the GS moniker, BMW Motorrad has recently introduced the new BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS and BMW F 850 GS Adventure with special visual treatment and these have been named ’40 Years of GS Edition’. The new motorcycles feature a stunning-looking colour combination of black and gold along with yellow highlights that one can find on the seat, knuckle guards, seat and the tank. Moreover, in order to offer a special and exclusive touch, the newly introduced BMW F 750 GS and the F 850 GS models get “40 Years GS” badging on the side panels. This is not the only colour combination on offer and one can choose from multiple other shades as well namely Racing Red, Racing Blue and more. In terms of features, the new BMW F 750 GS , F 850 GS 40 years of GS models get LED turn indicators along with a USB charging port as well.

In addition to these, a cornering ABS and traction control are also part of the package. In terms of mechanicals, there are no changes to the three bikes. That said, power comes from an 853 cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine, four-valve engine and the same motor powers the three motorcycles in different states of tune. On the BMW F 850 GS, the engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 95 hp and 92 Nm.

On the other hand, the 853cc engine on the F 750 GS is good for developing 77 hp of power along with 83 Nm of torque. The new BMW 40 years GS editions are expected to go on sale globally towards the end of this year. India launch of the said models can be expected soon after with a considerably higher price compared to their standard counterparts.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.