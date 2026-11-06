BMW F 450 GS Sport for Rs 5.9 lakh: What Sets It Apart

BMW Motorrad India launches the new F 450 GS Sport at Rs 5.9 lakh, offering a performance-focused, versatile middleweight adventure bike with distinctive styling and advanced riding aids.

BMW Motorrad India has completed its entry-adventure portfolio with the launch of the new BMW F 450 GS Sport, priced at Rs 5.9 lakh, ex-showroom. Positioned firmly within the highly competitive middleweight adventure landscape, the F 450 GS utilises a 420cc, two-cylinder inline engine pushing out 48 hp and 43 Nm of torque. While the base architecture delivers strong multi-terrain fundamentals across the board, the arrival of the Sport variant injects a sharper performance focus and distinctive styling into the lineup.

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Where the Sport stands

The F 450 GS family now has four variants: Base (Rs 5.35 lakh), Exclusive (Rs 5.55 lakh), Sport (Rs 5.9 lakh), and GS Trophy (Rs 6.15 lakh), and the Sport carves out a distinct niche by bridging the gap between comfort-oriented touring trims and the hardcore off-road flagship.

Styling and aesthetics

Sport: Available in exclusive racing red paintwork complemented by a clear Rallye windscreen and black hand protectors.

Base and Exclusive: The Base comes in cosmic black, while the Exclusive focuses on subtle touring elegance.

GS Trophy: This top-end variant has a blue metallic paintwork with a striking white chassis and tinted Rallye windshield.

Suspension and chassis

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Sport: It’s equipped with a dedicated sport suspension tuned for maximum performance and heightened riding feedback.

Base and Exclusive: The retain standard suspension setups geared towards balanced everyday utility.

GS Trophy: It also has the specialised sport suspension setup.

Electronics and rider aids

Sport: Upgrades electronic capability with gear shift assistant pro for clutchless shifts and riding modes pro (incorporating enduro pro).

Base: It is limited to standard rain, road, and enduro modes.

Exclusive: It has a standard feature set without advanced pro assistance packages.

GS Trophy: Fully loaded with riding modes pro and specialised off-road aids, paired with an easy ride clutch (ERC).

Protection and ergonomics

Sport: Comes factory-fitted with dedicated off-road footrests and a plastic engine guard.

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GS Trophy: Steps up protection further with a heavy-duty aluminium engine guard and white hand protectors.

Is It a class apart in the 450 range?

Priced at Rs 5.9 lakh, the Sport variant hits a sweet spot. It undercuts the range-topping GS Trophy by Rs 25,000 while offering a substantial performance upgrade over the Rs 5.35 lakh Base and Rs 5.55 lakh Exclusive variants. By incorporating the performance-tuned sport suspension, gear shift assistant pro, and riding modes pro straight from the factory, the Sport variant does not just look the part, but promises to deliver a sharp, more engaging ride for enthusiasts who want dynamic weekend capability without stretching to the top-tier GS Trophy model.