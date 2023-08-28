BMW has classified the CE 02 as neither an e-scooter nor an e-motorcycle but an eParkourer.

BMW Motorrad unveiled the CE 02 to the world earlier in July this year. Almost a month later the all-electric moped has been spotted in India. The recent spy images show two prototypes spotted wearing red number plates which confirms that they were test mules.

Spy images of the battery-powered moped have been clicked at Sringeri, Karnataka, thus, corresponding with the registration details mentioned on the plate. The CE 02 is a global model but it is being developed by the joint partnership of BMW and TVS, and manufactured at the latter’s facility in Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

BMW CE 02: India launch on cards?

BMW has developed the CE 02 specifically for developed markets like the USA and the United Kingdom. It is being promoted as a premium product with prices around USD 7,500–8,500 (equivalent to Rs 6-7 lakh) which makes it a very difficult proposition for the India market.

BMW CE 02 spied in India (Image credit: Rushlane)

What makes it more difficult for the CE 02 to land on Indian shores is the low value of return. BMW CE 02 is available in two configurations- either a single or a dual lithium-ion battery pack, each having a capacity of 2kWh. The former weighs 119 kg and can return a range of 45 km on a single charge. This version of the scooter can clock a top speed of only 45 kmph.

On the other hand, the higher-spec dual battery version weighs 132 kg and offers a maximum range of 90 km on a single charge. It is powered by a 15hp motor enabling it to reach a top speed of 95 kmph. Both versions are available with a standard 0.9 kW charger, which takes 5 hours 12 mins to charge both batteries from 0 to 100%. The other option is a 1.5 kW fast charger, that achieves the same in 3 hours 30 mins.

BMW CE 02 test mule spied (Image credit: Rushlane)

Therefore, in all probability TVS could manufacture the CE 02 for BMW for its global markets. However, this doesn’t rule out an India launch completely. It is possible that TVS might use this platform to develop its own version and bring out a more cost-effective model for the local market.