BMW C 400 GT unofficial bookings open In India: Top facts about this 350cc maxi-scooter

The engine on the BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter makes almost the same power as the TVS Apache RR 310.

By:Updated: Jul 22, 2021 11:26 AM

 

A few days back, BMW Motorrad India gave a pleasant surprise by teasing the C 400 GT maxi-scooter on its social media handles. With this, the brand confirmed that it is going to launch the 350cc offering in the country soon. Now, very recently, Express Drives has come to know from its dealer sources that bookings for the C 400 GT are now open unofficially at some BMW Motorrad dealerships across India. A couple of dealers that we spoke to have started accepting bookings for the scooter for a minimum token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter is already on sale in some global markets.

Powering the scooter is a 350cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is good for generating 33.5 hp of power along with 35 Nm of torque that kicks in at 5,750rpm. The India-spec model is expected to offer similar figures. The C 400 GT can hit a top speed of 139 kmph. The maxi-scooter also employs a CVT gearbox and the same has been updated in order to ensure a smoother operation. In terms of prime features, the BMW C 400 GT scooter gets bits like automatic stability control (ASC) that ensures better traction while riding over low-traction surfaces.

The brakes have also been updated on the same to offer improved feedback and bite. While at present, we don’t know much about the price of the scooter,  but we expect it to carry a premium tag. If you ask us, the BMW C 400 GT price in India might exceed the Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, do let us know what do you think about the BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter! Also, please subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest automotive news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Huge opportunity for aftermarket tyres in tier 2 & 3 towns: Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India

Huge opportunity for aftermarket tyres in tier 2 & 3 towns: Parag Satpute, MD, Bridgestone India

BMW C 400 GT unofficial bookings open In India: Top facts about this 350cc maxi-scooter

BMW C 400 GT unofficial bookings open In India: Top facts about this 350cc maxi-scooter

Suzuki, Daihatsu join Toyota's EV coalition: To work on small electric cars

Suzuki, Daihatsu join Toyota's EV coalition: To work on small electric cars

2021 Porsche Macan facelift unveiled: Smaller engine, more power, new features

2021 Porsche Macan facelift unveiled: Smaller engine, more power, new features

EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Taigun launch date, price details out! Tiguan delayed

EXCLUSIVE: Volkswagen Taigun launch date, price details out! Tiguan delayed

SGEM bags order for Rs 60cr motor controller units from undisclosed electric bike maker

SGEM bags order for Rs 60cr motor controller units from undisclosed electric bike maker

2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard

2021 MotoGP: Dani Pedrosa to make comeback in Austria as KTM wildcard

July 2021 car discounts: Major benefits over Rs 57,000 offered on Honda Amaze, new City, Jazz

July 2021 car discounts: Major benefits over Rs 57,000 offered on Honda Amaze, new City, Jazz

Maruti Suzuki hits 50 lakh sales in rural areas: 40% of total domestic volumes

Maruti Suzuki hits 50 lakh sales in rural areas: 40% of total domestic volumes

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings to open for these 3 cities tomorrow: All details

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter bookings to open for these 3 cities tomorrow: All details

July 2021 car discounts: Save up to Rs 65,000 on a new Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

July 2021 car discounts: Save up to Rs 65,000 on a new Tata Harrier, Nexon, Tiago

2022 Indian Chief to come with onboard navigation: BMW R18 rival's India launch soon

2022 Indian Chief to come with onboard navigation: BMW R18 rival's India launch soon

July 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

July 2021 car discounts: Up to Rs 65,000 off on Renault Duster, Triber

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP edition launched: Details, price difference explained

BS6 Yamaha FZ 25 MotoGP edition launched: Details, price difference explained

MG and ISIEIndia tie-up to build 100 electric vehicle training centres

MG and ISIEIndia tie-up to build 100 electric vehicle training centres

Volkswagen India rolls out new logo, brand design at showrooms across India

Volkswagen India rolls out new logo, brand design at showrooms across India

New vintage car/bike registration rules: Why it will be a relief for owners, collectors

New vintage car/bike registration rules: Why it will be a relief for owners, collectors

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: Bluetooth connectivity, LED headlight and more

Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

Triumph, Breitling announce partnership for limited-edition watch and motorcycle

Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent

Exclusive! Benelli 502c cruiser to be priced just under Rs 5.4 lakh: Launch imminent