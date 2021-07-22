BMW C 400 GT unofficial bookings open In India: Top facts about this 350cc maxi-scooter

The engine on the BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter makes almost the same power as the TVS Apache RR 310.

A few days back, BMW Motorrad India gave a pleasant surprise by teasing the C 400 GT maxi-scooter on its social media handles. With this, the brand confirmed that it is going to launch the 350cc offering in the country soon. Now, very recently, Express Drives has come to know from its dealer sources that bookings for the C 400 GT are now open unofficially at some BMW Motorrad dealerships across India. A couple of dealers that we spoke to have started accepting bookings for the scooter for a minimum token amount of Rs 1 lakh. The BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter is already on sale in some global markets.

Powering the scooter is a 350cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that is good for generating 33.5 hp of power along with 35 Nm of torque that kicks in at 5,750rpm. The India-spec model is expected to offer similar figures. The C 400 GT can hit a top speed of 139 kmph. The maxi-scooter also employs a CVT gearbox and the same has been updated in order to ensure a smoother operation. In terms of prime features, the BMW C 400 GT scooter gets bits like automatic stability control (ASC) that ensures better traction while riding over low-traction surfaces.

The brakes have also been updated on the same to offer improved feedback and bite. While at present, we don’t know much about the price of the scooter, but we expect it to carry a premium tag. If you ask us, the BMW C 400 GT price in India might exceed the Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, do let us know what do you think about the BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter! Also, please subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest automotive news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.