BMW C 400 GT teased as brand’s first maxi-scooter for India: Launch soon!

Once launched, the BMW C 400 GT will be the only high-end premium maxi-scooter on sale in India. Here is everything that you should know about it.

BMW Motorrad recently gave a pleasant surprise by teasing its first-ever maxi-scooter for India. The company has shared a picture of the scooter on its social media handles and needless to say, the vehicle is not completely visible. However, going by the silhouette and the headlamp layout of the scooter, almost anyone can figure out that it is the C 400 GT. The said model was updated globally earlier this year. Starting the details with the engine, the BMW C 400 GT is powered by a 350 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that gets a new ‘e-gas’ system, which is basically an updated version of the throttle-by-wire system. The said motor is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 33.5 hp and 35 Nm.

In order to put things into perspective, the BMW C 400 GT develops almost the same power as the TVS Apache RR 310. Should be an interesting offering then, isn’t it? The scooter will employ a CVT gearbox and the same is said to have been updated, resulting in better and smoother operation. The claimed top speed of the maxi-scooter is close to 140 kmph. In terms of key features, the BMW C 400 GT gets automatic stability control (ASC) which ensures that the scooter has more traction while riding over low-traction surfaces.

The new 2021 updates also include new brakes that are claimed to offer an improved bite and feel. The German maxi-scooter is expected to be launched in India at a price of over Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW Motorrad’s idea of launching a premium maxi-scooter in India is certainly a bold one as the country’s customers are not used to such machines as of now. It has to be noted that it is not the first time that a manufacturer has taken this step. The said segment was essentially kick-started by the 165cc Kinetic Blaze back in the year 2006 but the same got discontinued soon after as it was way ahead of its time and hence, received poor demand.

Moreover, if you remember, the Aprilia SRV 850 was also on sale a few years back but the same got retired too due to a similar reason. Now, as the market has also evolved much over the last few years, it will be certainly interesting to see how things pan out for the BMW C 400 GT. Keep watching this space for all the action. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

