BMW C 400 GT Maxi-Scooter officially teased again: India launch soon?

BMW Motorrad India has teased the new BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter again, hinting at its imminent launch. Once launched, the BMW C 400 GT will be the most powerful scooter on sale in the country.

By:Updated: Sep 23, 2021 1:43 PM
BMW C 400 GT

BMW Motorrad is planning to launch the new BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter in the Indian market soon. Just a few weeks ago, the company teased this maxi-scooter on its official social media handles that gave us a quick glimpse of the vehicle. And now, the C 400 GT has been teased again, hinting at its imminent launch in India. The pre-launch bookings for the new BMW C 400 GT are already open unofficially at select BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country. One can book this maxi-scooter by paying a token amount of Rs 1 lakh.

The new BMW C 400 GT is a true-blue maxi-scooter, unlike some maxi-style scooters on sale in India, and it has an imposing stance. BMW Motorrad even updated it earlier this year to offer better performance, smooth acceleration, improved braking feedback, etc. It is already on sale in some other international markets and now will finally make its way to India too. If we talk about its engine specifications, the upcoming BMW C 400 GT will be powered by a BS6 compliant 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. 

Also Read: Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Spec Comparison of Maxi-Scooters

This motor will churn out around 34 HP of power at 7,500 RPM and 26 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 RPM. The engine will come paired with a CVT for a smooth operation and this maxi-scooter has a claimed top speed of around 140 km/h. In terms of hardware, globally, the BMW C 400 GT gets telescopic forks at the front and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear with adjustable preload. The same cycle parts can be expected for the India-spec model too. It also gets dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc unit at the rear along with ABS.

Now, talking about features, globally, the new BMW C 400 GT gets an LED headlight and LED taillight along with LED turn indicators. It also features keyless ride functionality, ride-by-wire throttle, TFT colour display with BMW Motorrad connectivity, etc. The new BMW C 400 GT is expected to be launched in India very soon and this premium maxi-scooter won’t have any direct rivals in India. Also, being a premium product from BMW, it won’t come cheap and this German maxi-scooter is expected to be priced around Rs 7 lakh, Ex-showroom Delhi. 

