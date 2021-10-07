BMW C 400 GT India launch date out: Key Highlights of this Maxi-Scooter

BMW Motorrad India has officially announced that the new BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter will be launched in India on October 12, 2021. This premium maxi-scooter won’t have any direct rivals in the country.

BMW C 400 GT

BMW Motorrad has been planning to launch the BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter in India since a long time. This maxi-scooter has been teased several times on the company’s official social media handles. And now, BMW Motorrad India has finally revealed that the new BMW C 400 GT maxi-scooter will be launched in India on October 12, 2021. Here are some of the key highlights of this upcoming premium maxi-scooter.  

 

The upcoming BMW C 400 GT is a full-fledged maxi-scooter and it is unlike any other gearless scooter we have experienced in India so far. BMW Motorrad even updated it earlier this year globally to offer better performance, smooth acceleration, improved braking feedback, etc. Talking about its engine specifications, the upcoming BMW C 400 GT will be powered by a BS6 compliant 350cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected engine. 

This motor will be good for around 34 HP of power at 7,500 RPM and 26 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 RPM. The engine will be mated to a CVT for a smooth operation and the company claims that it can achieve a top speed of around 140 km/h. Globally, this maxi-scooter gets telescopic forks at the front and dual spring-loaded shock absorbers at the rear with adjustable preload. For braking duties, it features dual disc brakes at the front and a single disc unit at the rear along with ABS.

Also Read: All-New TVS Jupiter 125 launched in India: Prices start at Rs 73,400

In terms of features, globally, the BMW C 400 GT gets an LED headlight and LED taillight along with LED turn indicators. The maxi-scooter also features keyless ride functionality, ride-by-wire throttle, TFT colour display with BMW Motorrad connectivity, etc. The new BMW C 400 GT will be launched in India on October 12, 2021, and it is expected to be priced around Rs 7 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. This premium maxi-scooter won’t have any direct rivals in India.

