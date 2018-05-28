BMW 9cento Adventure Sport concept looks breathtaking! Latest Beemer a step ahead in innovation

BMW Motorrad has just taken the wraps off its latest creation that is a sharp looking adventure sport concept, better known as the 9cento. The new BMW 9cento comes with a lot of aesthetic and technological highlights that are seen for the first time on a Beemer. The motorcycle was put on display at Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and going by the previous examples, most of the bikes showcased here by BMW Motorrad have entered production. The R NineT and K 1600R are a couple of fine examples. One of the prime highlights of the new BMW 9cento adventure sport concept is the luggage panniers that are fitted with the help of an electromagnet located under the seat. The idea is to save time as it ensures easy attachment and removal of the luggage boxes.

Another big thing on the BMW 9cento is the pillion seat that is indeed designed cleverly. The luggage panniers account for a major portion of the pillion seat as their top comes with soft patches. So, in order to take your better half along comfortably, you need to fit those and with the panniers removed, you can get the sleek and sharp tail that looks as exciting as the entire motorcycle.

The new BMW 9cento adventure sport will reportedly get power from an 853cc, parallel twin engine and it is the same engine that powers the F850 GS ADV that made its way to India at Auto Expo 2018. However, one can expect the engine to be fine-tuned in order to suit the characteristics of a sports tourer.

Reports on the internet suggest that this new BMW 9cento adventure sport concept will be named F900XR, if it enters production. Sadly, there is no confirmation by BMW Motorrad if it intends to take this concept to the production lines. The new BMW 9cento adventure sport concept will primarily challenge the likes of Ducati Multistrada 950. In its production form, the bike is expected to be showcased at the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan this year.