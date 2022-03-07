BLive partners with OTO Capital for easy financing of electric two-wheelers

BLive has partnered with OTO Capital to facilitate easy financing of electric scooters and motorcycles. The partnership between the two entities is for sale, marketing and financing options of EVs on a lease basis.

BLive, a multi-brand EV store with online and offline presence has partnered with OTO Capital, a platform that provides affordable plans for bike and scooter ownership, to boost EV ownership in the country. The partnership between these two entities is for sale, marketing and promotion of multiple two-wheeler EV brands on a lease model on BLive’s platform.

The companies believe that this partnership will allow their target audiences across the country to exercise choice, option and easy availability of electric two-wheelers at BLive stores, both offline and online, through OTO Capital. The partnership between BLive and OTO Capital will spread across 12 months and will apply to all the models of electric two-wheelers available at the BLive stores.

While the customers will be able to choose electric scooters from various brands, including Kinetic Green, Techo Electra, Batt:RE, LML – Detel, on BLive stores, OTO Capital will finance vehicles on a lease basis. Thus, BLive will be the single point of contact of the transaction between OTO Capital, manufacturer and customers.

Commenting on the announcement, Samarth Kholkar, Co-Founder, BLive, shared, “As India’s first EV experience platform, our vision is to offer customers easy and affordable ways to explore, experience and purchase e-scooters and e-bikes. With a vision that EVs will replace fuel vehicles soon, we have partnered with the leader in vehicle leasing. We firmly believe that our partnership will cater to the demand for EVs and help in adoption of the category in India, giving a boost to the industry.”

Sumit Chhazed, Co-Founder and CEO of OTO Capital, added, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with India’s leading EV Experience platform, BLive. EV financing has been a challenge in the country and one of the key roadblocks in EV ownership. Our vision is to bring in better options of commuting, while helping customers with easy financing options. We look forward to our partnership and helping people own their dream electric vehicle like never before.”

