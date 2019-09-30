Blacksmith Electric looking for a European partner: Unveils first colour images of B2 and B3

Blacksmith Electric is fast tracking their Indian operations. The Chennai-based start-up is keen on exploring partnerships in Europe. AR Karthigeyan, the official spokesperson of the company, said that the hunt is on for a European manufacturing partner. Talks are on with many and others too are being invited to be a part of the conversation. It is expected that Blacksmith Electric will close the deal within a month. The idea is to start selling the electric motorcycles by 2020.

Blacksmith B2 cruiser

Blacksmith Electric has also now unveiled images of its B2 and B3 concept vehicles, in colour format. The earlier ones were available only in a black format. To say that both the vehicles look radical is an understatement. It suffices to say that they look like nothing else in the market today. This makes them distinct and may attract buyers to the fold. The scooter model has disc brakes on both ends, adjustable footrests, flat floorboard, swappable batteries, fully digital instrument cluster as well as Artificial Intelligence. The B2 model is projected as a cruiser and it too has nearly the same technology on offer. BlackSmith Electric claims to hold the patent for swappable batteries in India. They have also applied for patents for a new style of turn traffic indicators.

Blacksmith B3 electric scooter

Start-ups are making all the difference in India. More often than not, you will see special or electric vehicles being made by the start-ups like Ather, Okinawa or even the recently launched Revolt Motors. These vehicles sell more than those sold by the established players too. It is but a given that the established players like Bajaj, Hero MotoCorp and TVS too will foray into this segment soon. Whether or not, it will be a commercial success is something we will have to wait and check. As it is, the Indian government is pushing manufacturers towards electricification of their vehicles.