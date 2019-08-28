Blacksmith B3 scooter model teased: Kid seatbelt, 120km range, Artificial Intelligence and more

Blacksmith has got another prototype in place now. This scooter model, if you recollect from our previous interaction with the company, is going to be the mass model. The one that is expected to bring in the numbers and could possibly be priced lower than the B2 cruiser. The scooter will have a design language similar to what we have seen on the B2 model. Raised handlebars with weights in the end, a prominent front fender, a LED projector headlight, alloy wheels, flat seat as well as a pillion seat back are part of the design. Moreover, Blacksmith has got something which they call as an occupant sensor. This in essence senses if a rider is seated on the vehicle or not. This works in conjunction with the kids seat belt, something that prompts the rider to buckle up a child seated behind. The child can then be locked to the back rest (movable) provided. What this will do is ensure safety of the highest order.

Speaking of safety, we can see a front disc brake and Blacksmith confirms there will be ABS. What's more, one can limit the speed of this electric scooter - 60, 80, 100 and 120kmph (top). The swappable battery (Blacksmith holds the patent for the tech in India) is a high energy density unit that is controlled by a Bluetooth BMS. It runs a 5kW motor that pumps out 19.4hp of power and 96Nm of torque. The claimed range is 120km per charge. The charging time is four hours whereas the load capacity is 200kg.

Cycle parts include telescopic front as well as rear shock absorbers and a lofty 210mm ground clearance. There is also GPS as well as Artificial Intelligence dialed in. However, Blacksmith isn't willing to provide much details about the latter at this stage. We believe this has got to do with the traffic indicators for which Blacksmith has applied a patent. The dimensions of the vehicle are 1945 X 720 X 1150mm in the length, width and height department respectively. There is also an alarm as well as circuit closing system available with this scooter for enhanced safety. It also comes with a side stand on warning function.

One look at the teaser and one can say that not only does this scooter look unconventional but it also has a factor which will make you want to ride it. Speaking of which, at the moment, Blacksmith is looking for a launch in May 2020. The ARAI certification is still pending though. The company says that they can fast track production at their Chennai facility, should the need arise.