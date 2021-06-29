Bizzare! TVS Zeppelin’s Chinese copy is out before the original bike: Pictures, all details

Against a hybrid 220cc motor on the Zeppelin concept, the Xianglong JSX500i instead is powered by a 471cc, twin-cylinder engine that manages to churn out 47 hp of power and 41 Nm of torque. Top speed on the latter is claimed to be 150 kmph.

Xianglong JSX500i

The Chinese have done it yet again! However, in the particular case that we are going to talk about now, there is a twist. Copying reputed products now seem to be the old trend for Chinese manufacturers, which is why they have now gone down to copying concept models as well. The recently launched Xianglong JSX500i that has just marked its footprints in China looks a clear copy job ‘inspired’ from the TVS Zeppelin cruiser concept that was showcased to the world at the Auto Expo 2018. It is quite bizarre to see that while TVS is still busy developing the final production model of the bike, folks at Xianglong have gone ahead and already launched the copy bike in their market.

TVS Zeppelin concept at Auto Expo 2018

The hexagonal-shaped headlamp upfront with silver finishing and also, the USD forks scream the Zeppelin connection from a distance. However, the bike doesn’t look as premium as the original concept displayed by the Hosur-based manufacturer at the biennial event. Even the sculpted fuel tank design, step-up seat and not to forget, the stubby tail section are some visual elements that make the Xianglong JSX500i look like a cheap Chinese doppelganger of the TVS Zeppelin concept. In terms of features, the Chinese bike gets all-LED lighting along with disc brakes at both ends and also, a rear monoshock, again like the Zeppelin.

Now, speaking of powertrain, this is where one big difference comes into the picture. Against a hybrid 220cc, single-cylinder motor on the Zeppelin concept, the Xianglong JSX500i instead is powered by a 471cc, twin-cylinder mill that manages to churn out 47 hp of power and 41 Nm of torque. Thanks to this hardware, the Chinese bike can touch a top speed of a claimed 150 kmph. Now let’s hope that TVS rolls out the Zeppelin in our market soon and sets another example in front of the Chinese that why an original is always an original!

Xianglong JSX500i image source: Instagram

