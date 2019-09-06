Bizarre! Delhi man sets motorcycle on fire after being challaned for drink and drive

A Delhi man recently set his motorcycle on fire after being stopped by the traffic police. The incident happened on Thursady at around 4.30 PM at Triveni complex, Chirag Delhi. Malviya Nagar Police station got a call regarding the incident and when the team reached the spot, they found that the traffic cops had stopped Rakesh, a resident of Sarvodaya Enclave. On being checked, Rakesh was found to be under the influence of alcohol. As the traffic policemen started to impound his motorcycle, he suddenly put his bike on fire. The newly implemented Motor Vehicles Amendment Act states that drink and drive will now attract a fine of Rs 10,000 and/or imprisonment of six months.

A police officer close to the incident said that since they don't have the notification yet, they were only filing the challan and mentioning the violation and not the penalty. As per the older act, the fine for drink and drive was Rs 2,000. A police case has been registered against Rakesh at Malviya Nagar Police station. In this case, the court will decide how much fine has to be imposed on Rakesh for drink and drive. After the new set of fines under the 2019 Motor Vehicles Amendment Act came into effect starting 1st September, motorists have been fearing the penalties as these have been revised upto 20 times more than before.

A few days back, a motorcyclist in Gurugram was fined Rs 23,000 for five traffic rule violations. On the first day of the new rules being implemented, Delhi Traffic Police issued a total of 3,900 challans including 45 challans for driving under influence, 557 challans for dangerous driving, 42 challans for over speeding and 207 challans for jumping red lights.

