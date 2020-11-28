BIS certification now compulsory for two-wheeler helmets: MoRTH issues order

As per the recommendations of the Committee, the BIS has revised specifications through which it is expected to make lighter helmets.

By:November 28, 2020 5:14 PM
Image for representational purposes only

The government on Friday said only Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-certified helmets would be manufactured and sold in India for two-wheelers. This would help in avoiding the sale of low-quality two-wheeler helmets in the country, which would help in protecting persons involved in accidents from fatal injuries, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement. “The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.. has issued the ‘Helmet for riders of Two Wheelers Motor Vehicles (Quality Control) Order, 2020’.

“Protective helmets for two-wheeler riders have been included under compulsory BIS certification and the publication of the Quality Control Order,” it said.

Following the directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, a committee was formulated to consider lighter helmets in India suiting the country’s climatic conditions and that for ensuring compliance among citizens to wear the helmets.

The committee had experts from different fields, including expert doctors from AIIMS and also from BIS.

Also read: MoRTH drops 1.2 kg weight limit on helmets: What this means for international helmet brands

The committee in March 2018, after detailed analysis in its report, recommended lighter helmets in the country, and the ministry accepted the report.

According to the recommendations of the committee, the BIS has revised specifications through which it is expected to make lighter helmets.

Also read: Do helmets cause hair loss? Final verdict from a doctor explained

The total number of two-wheelers being manufactured in India annually stands at about 1.7 crore.

The International Road Federation, a Geneva-based global road safety body working for better and safer roads worldwide, welcomed the road transport ministry”s move to bring helmets for two-wheeler riders under the mandatory BIS regime.

“This much-awaited move means the sale of non-BIS certified helmets will be an offence once the notification comes to effect,” K K Kapila, president emeritus of the International Road Federation, said.

