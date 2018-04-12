Bikes & scooters to get expensive starting April 2019: Here’s why you need to pay extra cash but for good!

The prices of two-wheelers in India are going to increase soon. According to the Government of India mandate, all new two-wheelers with an engine displacement of 125cc and above essentially need to have an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) starting April 2018. The word 'new' in this regard means all newly launched two-wheelers that have been released in the market on or after the said deadline. On the other hand, the already existing two-wheelers in their respective companies' product portfolio get an extension of one year and these need to come with an ABS starting April 2019. Now, the two-wheelers that have an engine displacement of less than 125cc will need to have a CBS (Combined Braking System) or an ABS on the said timelines only. The mechanism behind a CBS is that both brakes get applied automatically when the rider presses the rear brake lever only. This not only offers an effective braking but also offers safety as it minimises chances of skidding.

Watch our new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X video review here:

The addition of an ABS to two-wheelers means that the pricing is going to hike considerably. For this reason, many manufacturers in India offer a single channel ABS with the vehicle as it costs cheaper than a dual channel unit. A single channel ABS has an ABS on one wheel only (at the front) while the dual-channel ABS has the safety equipment installed on both the wheels. For this reason, the latter offers more safety than the former.

SIAM has recently stated that the installation of CBS will hike the price of the scooters that do not have such equipment in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 1000. However, this will not impact the price of such two-wheelers much as most of the scooters presently on sale in the market come with a CBS. The body also stated that the price of the economy and the executive motorcycle will also increase in the same range. The premium motorcycles having an engine displacement of 125cc and above might see a hike of close to Rs 9,000.