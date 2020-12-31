Bikes in 2020 that impressed us: Triumph Street Triple R, Honda H’ness CB 350 and more

A majority of these bikes are also hugely commercially successful and the choices we have mentioned range from the humble Hero Xtreme 160R to the three-cylinder Triumph Street Triple R.

2020 is just a few hours away from getting over. For the good! This year though gave us a good mix of bikes that were truly impressive and took away the prevalent gloom. They say that four wheels move the body while two wheels move the soul. It is indeed true. While we have been unable to test all the bikes and scooters that were launched this year, due to time or location restrictions, here is a list of all the two-wheels that not only had us lusting after them but also moved the proverbial soul. There is no capacity restriction as such as you will observe that even the humble Hero Xtreme 160R has made it to this list. Do let us know if we have missed out any bike from this list.

Hero Xtreme 160R

One of the most enjoyable bikes that we have had the pleasure of riding was the Hero Xtreme 160R. This bike is built from ground-up and takes the middle route when it comes to power and torque in the segment. The engine too is relatively simple. There are very few not-so-good bits about this bike. Hero has priced it extremely well as well – starting at Rs 1 lakh.

Honda H’ness CB350

Honda’s most ambitious launch this year should be the H’ness CB350. This is one motorcycle that is expected to take the fight to Royal Enfield and in a good fashion. The Honda H’ness has got the smoothness, torque as well as features – traction control. Bluetooth pairing and more. Honda will also sell it through the Big Wing dealerships which mean that one gets premium service. The pricing at Rs 1.85 lakh is bang in RE territory.

Benelli Imperiale 400

The Benelli Imperiale 400 is one pleasant surprise as it is literally vibe-free and smooth in its operation. The bike has everything you will want from it and some more. It is way better than the RE Classic 350 BS6 and we did a video on it as well. Benelli though seems to be quite optimistic about the price – Rs 1.99 lakh. Nonethelss, you will be quite happy on this Benelli.

TVS Apache RR310

The BS4 model looked gorgeous but TVS, in the BS6 era has made it an altogether different animal. The engine is a lot smoother, there are ride modes and then there is the new TFT instrument console. Prices of the bike have increased but then the value-for-money quotient is still very much there. At Rs 2.48 lakh, the RR310 is a lot affordable than the full-blown race-spec KTM RC390.

Triumph Street Triple R

If there is one sportsbike, we aren’t talking of a single or twin-cylinder one here, that left us wholly impressed with its capabilities, then it is the Triumph Street Triple R. The motorcycle is very versatile and can take on the commuting and track day duties with equal aplomb. It has got the raw power, feature goodies and the famed Triumph name. Need we say anymore? It is priced apt as well for what it offers.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

We were absolutely in love with the BS4 model and the BS6 version turned out to be even better. Now that’s having your cake and eating it too. RE has got everything spot on including the ergos, power and best of all the, pricing. The price tag will shame a few single-cylinder lower-powered bikes as well. Now, only if they lowered the kerb weight somehow and used a better fuel gauge…

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Some of that goodness of the Interceptor has trickled down to the Meteor as well. An all-new engine, updated chassis and Bluetooth navigation are highlights of the new RE Meteor 350. The bike has relatively lower vibrations and can cruise comfortably at 100kmph. Not only this, it also boasts a good price tag. The skyrocketing sales are proof that this one has taken like a fish to the water.

