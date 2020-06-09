Now get your scooter or motorcycle serviced at home: CredR Care launched in four major cities

With the lockdown easing up and people returning to work, a huge upward trend has been noted in the demand for used two-wheeler ownership, as people are wary of taking public transportation any longer.

Used two-wheeler sales platform CredR has announced the launch of its on-demand two-wheeler servicing segment called CredR Care. The doorstep servicing offering has been introduced with an aim to cater to the growing home-service market that has arisen out of the need for social distancing and an increase in daily use of two-wheelers for daily commuting. CredR Care has been launched in four cities – Bangalore, Delhi-NCR, Jaipur and Pune.

CredR Care allows users to book a two-wheeler servicing package from their homes or offices, as per their two-wheeler make model and select from a range of date and time slots to schedule a doorstep service. The service provider says that CredR Care will provide total transparency in spares, accessories, consumables and pricing, along with an assurance of trained auto experts while following all social distancing norms and sanitisation protocols.

According to an Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, the two-wheeler segment, comprising scooters and bikes, holds 81% of the overall Indian automobile share. This segment is also reportedly growing at a CAGR of 9.48%.

CredR states that though the numbers speak for themselves, the industry still lags behind when it comes to organised, online bike maintenance services. Two-wheeler owners still prefer using roadside garages to get their vehicles serviced – spending Rs 200-400. Moreover, it now also means they expose themselves to contamination in times of the coronavirus pandemic. Additionally, consumers also stand to be cheated by unorganised players by use fake spare-parts and spurious oils in the servicing process.

“From being a full-stack used two-wheeler brand, the move into two-wheeler servicing was a natural progression for us. Our expertise in the domain of bike refurbishment and maintenance makes us fully equipped to make this move. With bike ownership on the rise due to social distancing, we are confident that on-demand, doorstep servicing will also see an upswing,” said Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer, CredR.

