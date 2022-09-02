Bike sales August 2022: TVS sells 3.33 lakh units, up 15%

TVS motorcycles registered a growth of 17% as sales increased from 133,789 units in August 2021 to 157,118 units in August 2022.

TVS Motor Company sold a total of 333,787 units in August 2022 and registered a growth of 15%. In comparison, it sold 290,694 units in the month of August 2021.



Talking about two-wheelers, TVS registered a growth of 15% in August 2022 as sales increased from 274,313 units in August 2021 to 315,539 units in August 2022. Domestic two-wheeler registered a growth of 33%. Sales increased from 179,999 units in August 2021 to 239,325 units in August 2022.

TVS motorcycles registered a growth of 17% as sales increased from 133,789 units in August 2021 to 157,118 units in August 2022. Even TVS scooters registered a growth of 40%. Their scooter sales increased from 87,059 units in August 2021 to 121,866 units in August 2022.

TVS’s total exports fell and stood at 93,111 units in August 2022 against 109,927 unit sales in August 2021. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 76,214 units in August 2022 as against 94,314 units in August 2021.

TVS’s three-wheeler arm grew by 11% from 16,381 units registered in August 2021 to 18,248 units in August 2022.

TVS’s electric scooter iQube sold 4,418 units in August 2022 as against sales of 649 units in August 2021.

The company also recently announced an investment in Formula-1 Racer Narain Karthikeyan’s start-up – DriveX, which is aimed at enabling innovative solutions to scale-up offerings in the pre-owned multi brand two-wheeler space in India.