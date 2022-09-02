Bike Sales August 2022: Suzuki Motorcycle India sells 79,559 units, up 8.3%

The company sold 64,654 units in the domestic market and exported 14,905 units in August 2022.

The two-wheeler subsidiary of Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan, Suzuki Motorcycle India has recorded overall sales of 79,559 units in August 2022, registering a year-on-year sales growth of 8.3% as compared to August 2021. The company sold 64,654 units in the domestic market and exported 14,905 units in August 2022.

Suzuki Motorcycle India Limited recently launched its iconic motorcycle Katana in India and it has been generating a lot of interest amongst aficionados. With the introduction of Katana in India, Suzuki Motorcycle India now has 3 exciting big bikes in its portfolio, Suzuki Hayabusa, Suzuki Katana and Suzuki V-Strom 650XT.

Commenting on the sales performance, Mr. Satoshi Uchida, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd. said, “In August 2022, we recorded sales of 79,559 units, which resulted into an overall growth of 8.3% as compared to the same month last year. This sustained growth indicates the rising demand for Suzuki’s two-wheeler products in India and overseas. With the festive season approaching, we look forward to an overall positive market scenario in terms of demand and supply. Considering, the gradual improvement in the availability of semiconductors, we are confident that the company will be able to retain this sales momentum.”