Bike discount of the year: Kawasaki Versys 1000 available up to Rs 6 lakh off on Versys 650 exchange!

Kawasaki India usually keeps offering lucrative discounts on its superbikes to keep the sales numbers rolling, and now a Mumbai based dealership, Anzen Kawasaki is offering a similar discount on the purchase of the new MY19 Versys 1000. The company is accepting the older Kawasaki Versys 650 bikes at their current market value, ranging from model to model. The older Versys 650 bikes are being accepted at their 90% ex-showroom value for 2018 models, 80% value for 2017 models and 70% value is being offered for the 2016 models. Since the new Versys 650 costs close to Rs 6.69 lakh (ex-showroom), eligible customers can get up to Rs 6 lakh off on the new Versys 1000 motorcycle.

The whole Versys bike range in India comprises of three bikes the Versys X300, Versys 650 and the big bad Versys 1000. The litre-class ADV compete against the likes of bikes such as Ducati Multistrada 950, Triumph Tiger 800 series, and the Suzuki V-Strom 1000.

It was not long back since the MY20 Versys 1000 was launched in the Indian market at Rs 10.69 lakh (Ex-showroom) and is available in color options such as Pearl Stardust White/Metallic Spark Black paint scheme. The deliveries of the same will commence from next month.

The bike utilizes a 1043cc inline-four cylinder engine which is also seen doing duties on the Ninja 1000. The engine is tuned to deliver 120hp of maximum power at 9,000rpm and 102Nm of peak torque hits at 7,500rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The bike packs a number of safety electronics features such as Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), Cruise Control, Kawasaki Cornering Management Function (KCMF) and Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS) and 5 Axis Bosch IMU system. Apart from that, the bike is offered with LED headlamps, adjustable windscreen, and LCD semi-digital console which is an update compared to the earlier model.

