Bigger and better Suzuki Burgman 180 in the making: Here’s what it could be like

Yes, you read that absolutely right! Some rumours floating on the internet suggest that Suzuki is currently working on a bigger and better Burgman that will come fitted with a 180cc engine. The company currently sells its maxi-scooter in international markets in four avatars that have an engine displacement of 125cc, 200cc, 400cc and 650cc. India, however, currently gets the smallest 125cc model only. As the company lacks a 180cc engine in its entire product line up, one can also assume that an all-new 180cc motor is under development too. When it comes to the design language, the upcoming Suzuki Burgman 180 is expected to get fresh styling that should make it look considerably different compared to rest of the scooters under the Burgman umbrella.

That said, expect the Burgman 180 to get more creases and lines across the body length for a better and sportier visual appeal. The scooter is also expected to borrow design cues from the flagship Burgman 650 Executive for a bolder appearance. As already mentioned, Suzuki already retails the Burgman 200 in the global markets and hence, there is a healthy chance that the Burgman 180 will share its underpinnings with the former. The suspension system of the scooter will comprise of conventional telescopic forks up front while the rear will get a monoshock.

As far as braking is concerned, the Burgman 180 will get disc brakes at both ends and an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) will be on offer as a standard fitment for better safety. Expect some premium features on the scooter like LED lighting, all-digital instrument cluster and USB charging provision. The scooter might also get smartphone connectivity and navigation assist to offer enhanced convenience. When it comes to India launch, it is quite unlikely at the moment that the scooter will make its way here due to price constraints and the price-sensitive nature of the Indian two-wheeler market.

For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel. Visit now!

Source: Iwanbanaran.com