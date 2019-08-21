Big savings on Hero MotoCorp scooters this month: Here’s how much

Hero MotoCorp is offering some attractive discounts on its automatic scooters in India. The company is extending benefits to its customers this month and these include discount vouchers along with loyalty and exchange bonuses. Going into the details, all Hero MotoCorp scooters are currently being offered with a loyalty bonus of Rs 2,000. This means that if you or anyone in your blood relation gives a Hero MotoCorp two-wheeler in exchange, Rs 2,000 will be discounted on the on-road price of the scooter. Moreover, dealers are also offering an additional exchange bonus of Rs 4,000 if you give any vehicle in exchange for a brand new Hero MotoCorp vehicle.

Hero MotoCorp dealers are offering some decent discounts to government and private teachers as well. If you are a teacher, you can get a cash discount of Rs 2,500 on a Hero MotoCorp scooter and Rs 1,500 on a Hero MotoCorp bike. This is not where the list of benefits comes to an end. If you book your brand new Hero MotoCorp scooter from PayTM, you can pick between three discount vouchers with the maximum discount offered being Rs 8,500. There are benefits for Hero MotoCorp employees as well who can avail benefits of an additional Rs 3,000 while Zomato and Swiggy employees can get an additional discount of Rs 2,500.

However, if you want to avail these discounts, you will have to be quick as these are valid till 31st of August only. A few weeks back, Hero MotoCorp launched two new scooters namely Maestro Edge 125 and the Pleasure Plus. The former is currently India's first fuel-injected scooter and it gets the similar styling as its younger sibling. Coming back to the discounts, it has to be noted that the benefits offered may or may not vary from dealership to dealership and hence, it is best to cross-check with your nearest dealer for the exact information.

