Big price hike for Royal Enfield Classic 350! All you need to know

Prices for the Royal Enfield Classic 350 have been hiked in the range of Rs 7,316 to Rs 8,362. Check the new figures here!

By:Updated: Jul 06, 2021 4:22 PM

 

Royal Enfield has hiked the prices of its best-selling model – the Classic 350. The price increase is quite significant this time around, thanks to which the Classic 350 has crossed the Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom) price mark for the very first time. Now, digging into the details, the most affordable single-channel ABS variant in Chestnut Red, Ash, Mercury Silver, Redditch Red and Pure Black colours is now priced at Rs 1,79,782 compared to the previous price tag of Rs 1,72,466. That said, this particular variant has gotten expensive by Rs 7,316. Now, speaking of the safer dual-channel ABS variants in Classic Black, Pure Black and Mercury Silver colours, these are now priced at a starting of Rs 1,88,531 compared to the previous price tag of Rs 1,80,880. That said, this particular trim has gotten expensive by Rs 7,651.

The Gunmetal Grey (dual-channel ABS with alloy wheels) colour option is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 2,03,480. Previously, this variant was on sale for a price of Rs 1,95,252. That said, this colour has gotten expensive by Rs 8,228. Similarly, the dual-channel ABS variant of the Royal Enfield Classic 350 in Stealth Black and Chrome Black colour options receives the maximum price hike of Rs 8,362. That said, the said trim/colours is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs Rs 2,06,962 compared to the previous price of Rs 1,98,600.

Here is the variant, colour-wise pricing of Royal Enfield Classic 350:

On the other hand, the dual-channel ABS variant in Orange Ember & Metallo Silver colours is now priced at Rs 2,03,480 compared to its previous price of Rs 1,95,252. That said, this trim in the said colours has gotten expensive by Rs 8,228. As already mentioned, the Classic 350 is the company’s best-selling product and if the price hike continues like this, then it might affect customer sentiment in the long run. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

