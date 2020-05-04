Big News! Royal Enfield working on 14 new motorcycles: A 250cc roadster to souped-up Himalayan & more

No, there is no typo in the headline! As many as fourteen new Royal Enfields are currently under consideration. Sounds exciting enough?

Royal Enfield is on a product offensive as the Chennai-based manufacturer is working on as many as 14 new models, a report on MCN suggests. During a webinar, Simon Warburton, Head of Product Development at Royal Enfield revealed that the company has a total of 14 models at the moment under consideration. The ideas of the said bikes were put forward by Mark Wells, Head of Product Strategy, Royal Enfield last year. Siddhartha Lal, Royal Enfield’s Managing Director said, “We’ve had zero debt for about 14 years and it helps us in times of crisis and means we do not need to react in a knee-jerk way or in a manner which will affect our long-term success. If we have a few months of zero revenue, which is possibly the case right now; it’s okay, we will survive. We’re not hand to mouth anymore, like we were a decade ago, so we can invest tremendously in the future.”

Going by his statement, we can certainly see that Royal Enfield has a lot in store and is bold enough to take risks even at the very moment. Now, going into the details of the upcoming models, the new REs could well include an all-new 650 Twin and in most certainty, it would be a flat tracker styled bike, something similar to the Indian FTR 1200. Moreover, rumours of a souped-up Himalayan have been doing rounds on the web for a long time now. Now, there is a healthy possibility that the brand is currently working on a 650cc Himalayan considering the popularity of its 650cc platform and the ADV itself.

In addition to this, remember the rumours that suggested in the past about Royal Enfield working on a new 250cc platform with an all-new engine in order to expand its reach to more buyers? Well, the same is most likely a part of the 14 new models and the new 250cc platform should spawn multiple products. The 250cc range of bikes can prove to be a worthy challenger to the likes of the Husqvarna 250s and the Dominar 250 as well. Currently, the most affordable motorcycle in Royal Enfield line-up (Bullet 350X) can be yours for a price of Rs 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

In such a case, bringing a 250cc bike with a sub Rs 1 lakh pricing can turn out to be a blockbuster, especially in price-sensitive markets like India. During the 2018 EICMA motorcycle show, Royal Enfield showcased the Concept KX 838 that can help it venture into big bike segments beyond 650cc and hence, can make for a good business model. The production-spec KX 838 can be a part of the said plans as well.

As one can see, the future has a lot in store for Royal Enfield fans and enthusiasts. Looks like prayers shall be answered sooner than expected. Fingers crossed!

Source: MCN

