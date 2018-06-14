Big News! KTM 390 Adventure coming to India in 2019: Expected price, features, latest news

We know for a while now that KTM has been toying with the idea of a KTM 390 Adventure bike for India. Now probably stirred on by the increasing barrage of small-capacity adventure bikes lined up for launch in the country over the next few months, the likes of the BMW GS 310 and the Kawasaki Versys, KTM have announced that they will launch the KTM 390 Adventure in India by 2019. According to KTM, this model will be a toe in the water for KTM adventure motorcycles in India, in addition to the existing Streetfighter Dukes and Supersport RC bikes.

There is more than one reason that auto-buffs and bikers have been ears perked in hopes of an adventure focused KTM. For one, KTM’s brand strategy has been more than fair in terms of pricing, not only undercutting the competition in terms of sticker prices but also being cheaper to own and service. Driven by Bajaj, they possibly have the best dealer network as well in their segment. KTM is available across an exclusive dealer network of 430 showrooms in 320 towns spanning the length and breadth of the country. This means that the 390 adventure is likely to have a torque-biased tune on the 390s properly powerful 43 hp single cylinder motor, making it the most powerful machine in the entry segment adventure bikes. As a result, we expect the KTM 390 Adventure top speed also to be the highest in the segment along with the quickest acceleration. Finally, KTMs strength has always been in off-road motorcycles, claiming turf at the arduous Dakar rally, taking home the trophy consistently since 2001.

The upcoming 390 Adventure draws inspiration from KTMs flagship 1290 Super Adventure aside from a core DNA gained from years of Rally-Racing history. We expect the KTM 390 Adventure will use WP-suspension paired with electronics from the KTM Duke 390 (along with that wonderful Supermoto ABS mode we all love) and might even get the TFT screen from the Duke 390. Although one should mention that at this point, details about the features are no more than speculation. We expect more information to come as the year progresses.

Expected Price of the KTM 390 Adventure

KTM also seems to have timed the announcement right as it’ll now have enough time to assess the market requirements and package the final product accordingly. Banking on Bajaj’s local supply chain and production will also allow it to competitively price the motorcycle and hence the next few months are going to be spent in great anticipation by motorcycle enthusiasts all over the country. We expect the KTM 390 Adventure to be priced between Rs 2.7 to Rs 2.9 lakh, ex-showroom, Delhi. The official launch of the motorcycle is expected to take place in the first half of 2019. Stay tuned to this space for more updates.