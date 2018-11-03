Big Diwali 2018 Discounts on scooters: Massive savings on Honda Activa, TVS Jupiter & more

Diwali 2018 is nearing and companies are offering some attractive discounts to the customers and this holds true for two-wheelers as well. If you are planning to buy a new two-wheeler this festive season, you can avail some attractive schemes on your new purchase. You can also bring home a brand new automatic scooter while saving some cash as most of the dealers are offering discounts on the purchase of such vehicles this month. While some dealers are offering a flat cash discount of some scooters, others are offering it in the form of PayTM cashback. In this report, we have compiled how much discount you can get on which scooter this month. Please note that the data has been provided to us by our dealer sources and the figures may vary depending on the dealer to dealer.

Starting with the country's biggest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp, the company is offering a flat discount of Rs 3,000 on all its automatic scooters in India. Hence, if you are planning to buy a new Hero scooter like Maestro Edge, Duet or Pleasure, you can save Rs 3,000. If you make your payment through PayTM, you are eligible for an additional discount of Rs 4,000 which takes the total savings to Rs 7,000.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is no behind in this race and is offering a flat cashback of Rs 5000 if you buy a Honda scooter through PayTM. TVS Motor Company is also offering some attractive benefits on its scooters this month. You can save Rs 4,300 if you make the purchase of TVS Jupiter. Some Suzuki dealers are also offering discounts on the purchase of Access 125 that happens to be India's best selling 125cc scooter. The scooter can be purchased with a cash discount of Rs 2,500. Yamaha Ray ZR and Fascino scooters are also being offered with cash discounts of Rs 3000 which is valid till 30th November.

