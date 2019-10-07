Big Discounts on Kawasaki Ninja range, Vulcan S, Versys 650, Z650 this Dussehra: Here’s how much!

Kawasaki has announced special offers for its products ahead of the festive season. The company has announced special discount vouchers on multiple motorcycles starting from the Ninja 400. The 'Boost Up voucher', as the brand calls it can be redeemed against insurance, RTO charges, accessories or the ex-showroom price of the vehicle. The maximum benefits that one can avail with these vouchers is Rs 85,150 and the same is applicable on the price of the Ninja 1000 sports tourer. On the other hand, the company is offering voucher worth Rs 65,500 on the purchase of Ninja ZX-6R, voucher worth Rs 58,950 on Ninja 650 and a voucher worth Rs 65,500 on the Vulcan S. Exact voucher amounts on individual motorcycles are mentioned below.

Kawasaki discount vouchers

Apart from this, multiple Kawasaki dealers across India are offering additional discounts on the purchase of Kawasaki bikes. A Kawasaki dealer in Mumbai - Anzen Automotive is offering big discounts on the purchase of Ninja 300, Ninja 650, Vulcan 650, Z650, Ninja ZX-6R, Versys 650 and the Ninja 1000. To start with, the dealer is offering a discount of Rs 28,000 on the Ninja 300 while on the purchase of Ninja 650, you can save upto Rs 1.14 lakh. In case you are planning to buy the Vulcan 650, now is the time when you can save Rs 1.34 lakh. Similarly, the Z650 and the Ninja ZX-6R are available with discounts of Rs 1.24 lakh and Rs 65,000 respectively. The Versys 650 will save Rs 1.34 lakh of yours while the maximum discount of Rs 1.71 lakh is being offered on the Ninja 1000.

However, it has to be noted that these discount figures may vary from dealer to dealer. That said, in order to get the exact discount details, we advise you to contact your nearest Kawasaki dealership. The discounts offered by Kawasaki Mumbai dealer includes cash discount along with special service packages under which you will be relieved from paying labour charges for two years when you take your bike for servicing. The dealer told Express Drives that these discount offers commenced on 1st October and are valid till stocks last.

