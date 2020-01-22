Big discounts on Hero Electric Flash scooter! Here’s how much you can save

Hero Electric has announced a limited-time discount on its most affordable Flash electric scooter. The company is offering a discount of Rs 7,090 on the e-scooter and the same is available at all Hero Electric dealerships across India. Moreover, customers can also avail Paytm benefits of up to Rs 10,500 on the Flash lead-acid and the entire lithium-ion range. After the said discounts, the price of the lead-acid powered Hero Flash now starts at Rs 29,990 (Pan India) and Rs 32,710 (North-East India). Hero electric says that the Flash is targeted at young and first-time buyers of the electric two-wheelers who are not only eco-conscious but the ambassadors of clean mobility as well.

The company believes that this low cost, lightweight and stylish e-scooter is the perfect value for money two-wheeler that punches above its weight in terms of features. Hero also believes that the Flash is an appealing alternative to ICE powered scooters. Hero Electric Flash is powered by a 250-watt electric motor and has a 48-volt 20 Ah VRLA battery. The e-scooter also comes equipped with a complete short-circuit protection for better safety.

Hero electric Flash comes with comfortable seats, LED headlights, mobile charging provision, and also regenerative braking. Moreover, the electric scooter has a low kerb weight of just 69kg that makes it easy to maneuver and balance in tight spaces. Hero Electric Flash electric scooter is available across India through a total of the company's 615 touchpoints. The country's largest electric two-wheelers manufacturer also has a wide range of eco-friendly models every type of rider. Hero Electric has set up a manufacturing facility in Ludhiana, Punjab that has a total capacity of 1,00,000 units per year.