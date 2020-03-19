Big discounts on BS4 Hero Splendor Plus, Destini 125 & more: Why you need to hurry!

Ahead of the BS6 deadline that is set to implement starting April 2020, dealers are now trying their best to clear the BS4 stocks left at their showrooms.

Hero MotoCorp dealers across India are offering attractive discounts on multiple products ahead of the BS6 deadline. Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that there are discounts of as high as Rs 10,000 on the company’s scooters like Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 and Pleasure Plus 110. Similarly, there are also some decent discounts on Hero MotoCorp motorcycles as well. The dealer that we spoke to is currently offering discounts of Rs 5,000 on the purchase of Hero Splendor Plus and HF Deluxe.

Talking of the original price of the Hero scooters, the Destini 125 is currently priced in India at Rs 56,900 for the base variant while the Hero Maestro Edge 125 can be yours for a price of Rs 60,370. On the other hand, the Pleasure Plus 110 is available at a price of Rs 50,500. Talking of the company’s motorcycles that are currently available with BS4 discounts, before the price cut, Hero Splendor Plus price is Rs 52,800 while that of the Hero HF Deluxe is Rs 38,900. Prices mentioned are for the base variants, ex-showroom, Delhi.

Ahead of the BS6 deadline that is set to implement starting April 2020, dealers are now trying their best to clear the BS4 stocks left at their showrooms. In the process, they are offering some good discounts to the customers and hence, if you have been planning to buy a brand new two-wheeler, now can be the right time to save some cash. As a precautionary measure, dealers are trying to clear the stocks 3 to 4 days ahead of 31st March, 2020 so that they have enough time for RTO registration of the vehicles. That said, if you are planning to buy a BS4 two-wheeler with discounted price, you really need to hurry with only a few days left!

Disclaimer – The discount figures may vary depending on dealer to dealer. That said, Express Drives is not responsible for any variation in discount figures.

